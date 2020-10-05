Municipal economy Vantaa plans to take out more loans and raise its property tax – This is what the city’s budget proposal looks like

It may be difficult for politicians to swallow service cuts or tax increases as municipal elections loom next spring.

Vantaa mayor Ritva Viljanen (sd) The draft budget for next year’s fourth-largest city in the country is already in debt. In the interest rate crisis, the booming economy will be remedied by taking out an additional loan of up to EUR 68 million.

If the plan holds, by the end of 2021, the parent city’s loan portfolio will rise to € 990 million. However, the mayor is pleased that the goal agreed with politicians is not disappointing.

“The goal of this term was that the debt will not exceed one billion euros, and this proposal will not exceed it,” says Viljanen.

The situation in Vantaa could be even better, but it has been impossible to predict all the consequences of the pandemic and the disease situation is still not over. Therefore, budgets in various municipalities are now being prepared in exceptionally uncertain circumstances.

Otherwise than a few political parties have flagged Viljanen is not proposing an increase in the municipal tax from the current 19 per cent. He has several reasons for this.

“The moderate increase in property tax now proposed will increase family spending by an average of € 100 a year. Instead, an increase in the municipal tax by half a percentage point would tighten the tax on the family of two employees from 150 euros to up to a thousand euros, depending on income, ”says Viljanen.

In her performance, Viljanen does not want to undermine the incentives for employment.

He also believes that the Vantaa municipal tax cannot be too far removed from the level of the Helsinki and Espoo municipal taxes, because the tax rate seems to have an effect when people make relocation decisions in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Viljasen the proposal for a property tax is more moderate than was outlined a month ago by a committee of politicians.

The proposal now is for the general, ie land-based, property tax to rise from the current one per cent to 1.25 per cent and the permanent housing tax from 0.41 per cent to 0.46 per cent.

The total amount of real estate tax is also affected by the tax administration, which determines the tax values ​​of real estate annually.

The gap in the budget that is gaping is parsed by the traditional way, that is, by tightening the purse strings in investments. Last spring, the council approved an economic framework in which new construction in the hometown should not exceed € 74.5 million in budgets for the next two years.

Following the renovations and earthworks, the investment amount will rise to EUR 146 million next year.

The hometown however, staring at the budget only tells part of the truth about the pace of construction in Vantaa.

In recent years, Vantaa has especially distributed properties to its subsidiaries, in which case the loans are recorded in their balance sheets. For example, the new school in Hämeenkylä was built by the city-owned VTK Group. The city’s rental housing company VAV, on the other hand, has taken over many housing projects for special groups.

Over the next three years, a multi-space office will be completed for VTK Kiinteistöt oy, including Tikkurila’s Kielotie, where the city will concentrate employees from many addresses.

VTK Kiinteistöt also takes responsibility for Vehkala Vocational School and Jokiuoma and Korso kindergartens and additional dental care facilities in Koivukylä.

A total of 20,000 people have moved to Vantaa in the last four years, and the city has built 24 kindergartens and eight schools.

Tietonjyvä kindergarten was built in Tikkurila, Vantaa, at the beginning of October.­

Viljasen According to him, the preparation of the budget in the Committee on Productivity and Growth, which is made up of politicians, has proceeded with delight. There has been agreement on basic issues such as debt relief and keeping the annual margin on the plus side.

The annual margin is an economic indicator that shows how much money is left for the municipality after current expenditures to be used for investments, investments and loan repayments. If the annual margin is negative, the municipality turns the services into debt, ie makes food debt.

Even in the early summer, it seemed that next year’s budget would be EUR 111 million negative and the annual margin zero. It has now been reached that in the draft budget the result for the financial year is a deficit of EUR 25 million and the annual margin has been raised to EUR 71 million.

“This consensus shows that Vantaa has an economic will to fight. Vantaa also does not intend to lay off its employees, ”says Viljanen.

The share of state interest rate subsidies is EUR 70 million and the effect of various other state settlements is EUR 26 million.

Politicians is concerned in advance that a total of EUR 10 million in expenditure cuts has been allocated to sectors in the draft budget. The expenditure of the industries will increase compared to this year, but the growth will be curbed, for example, by EUR 2.5 million in education and by EUR 2 million in social and health care.

There are currently no funds in the education budget for the municipal supplement for home care, ie the Vantaa supplement for next autumn. The fate of the Vantaa supplement will be decided in the parties’ budget negotiations.

The number of social and health care personnel is practically not growing with any new employees next year.

Viljanen reminds that this year’s budget included a salary reserve for hiring a hundred new nurses and doctors.

“Despite the search, not all vacancies have been filled. The situation would be greatly improved if even vacancies could be recruited. ”

Social and health care deputy mayor Timo Aronkytö says that there is a shortage not only of doctors and social workers but also of community care nurses.

“Our goal is to reduce the temporary workforce. The costs of temporary doctors are three times the salary of a permanent doctor, ”says Aronkytö.

Vantaa politicians have long wanted evening receptions at health centers, but year after year the reform will be postponed. Aronkytö says that his goal too is to start the evening receptions, but in the corona period everything is still uncertain.

Vantaa the political groups in the city council will negotiate the budget in October. The result of the negotiations will be discussed by the city government. The city council will discuss the budget on 16 November.

Three picks from the Vantaa budget proposal

Vantaa is applying for EU recovery support for the airport area

The corona epidemic has plunged airport operators into financial distress. The city of Vantaa is preparing an application for support from the EU Recovery Fund, as it considers 10,000 jobs to be at risk now.

The Recovery Fund will make its decision on applications for funding next spring, but Vantaa’s application must be on Finland’s national list next.

Vantaa is also applying for development funding for a vocational education supercamp in Jokiniemi. Varia Vocational School currently operates in a decentralized manner in many properties, some of which are in need of renovation.

Construction of Elmo’s swimming pool begins

The new indoor swimming pool in the north-eastern corner of the city, which has long been dreamed of by Vantaa residents, is being built. The first earthworks for the Elmo sports park will begin in Asola next year.

The new swimming pool will replace the old Korso swimming pool, which is located next to the Korso school. Both Korso School and its indoor swimming pool will be demolished. New teaching facilities are currently being built in connection with the Leppäkorvi school.

A 10-lane 50-meter-long steel pool is coming to Elmo’s swimming pool. The estimated cost of the swimming pool at this stage is approximately EUR 36 million.

The new swimming pool is scheduled for completion in 2024. The old Korso swimming pool will be in use until the new hall is completed.

The planning of the Vantaa light rail line continues

The tight economic situation has not affected the planning of the Vantaa light rail line, as the planning money of EUR 20 million was confirmed after the state decided on its own share of EUR 6 million.

Design costs are spread over several years. Construction could begin in 2024 at the earliest.

The alignment of the light rail line runs from Helsinki’s Mellunmäki metro station via Hakunila and Tikkurila to the Jumbo shopping center and from there to the airport.

Vantaa has not made an actual construction decision for the approximately EUR 400 million project. One municipal election theme has been included in the construction decision for next spring’s election campaign.

Correction at 13.12: The deficit in the draft budget is EUR 25 million, not EUR 28 million, as previously reported in the news. The qualifying target for the sectors is EUR 10 million, and the said EUR 43.5 million is the entire balancing target with tax increases and land sales.