Municipal economy The tram plan drives construction companies in Vantaa: “Recently, little else has been asked about anything”

The Mayor of Vantaa, Ritva Viljanen, says that the City Hall will have a lot of contacts regarding the tramway, even though the construction decision will not be made until 2023.

8.2. 13:53

Vantaa the mayor Ritva Viljanen the phone is starting to ring more and more often. Builders and investors are interested in the Vantaa tramway, on which the city will make a decision in 2023.

“During the week, I talked to two different invest editor, envisaging large-scale projects, therefore, block sizes. It is essential for them to look for places along the tram route, ”Viljanen describes.

According to him, there are plans for apartments, business premises and shops. Viljanen is convinced that building a tramway will pay for itself fairly quickly.

“Recently, there has been little more to ask than trams. The builders have woken up. ”

Builders and investors have asked Mayor Ritva Viljanen about the Vantaa tramway.­

Osalle however, for politicians preparing for municipal elections, building a tramway is like a red garment. The decision to plan it came more than a year ago after a heated debate and vote in the council.

Already 20 million euros of planning money was considered a waste, even though the planning is spread over several years and received a third of state support.

The council stressed that the design or construction of the tramway must not be seen as a qualifier for citizen services.

The tram is present in almost all of Vantaa’s financial decisions in the coming years.

Council groups A couple of weeks ago, a rumble broke out in the Joint Economic and Productivity Committee, after a word of mouth had left in the Powerpoint publication that linked Vantaa to improving the annual coverage of the tramway.

According to Viljanen, this is a misunderstanding and the improvement of the annual margin is not related to tram investment.

“There is a misunderstanding here. We still have strong population growth in sight, which is not even stopped by the coronavirus. 4,000 to 5,000 people move to us every year, and services need to be built for a growing population. ”

The annual margin is a budget indicator that tells you what’s left for the city after deducting daily expenses from revenue. The stronger the annual margin, the better the city will be able to carry out the necessary basic investments, such as the construction and renovation of new kindergartens and schools.

Vantaa’s annual margin in the current year’s budget is EUR 68 million, but the goal is to gradually increase the amount towards EUR 120 million.

Investments in basic services have been made at EUR 125 million a year, which is the smallest amount in comparison with the six largest cities. It would be desirable to increase the investment money to EUR 150 million per year in the post-municipal period.

The chairman of the city board, Sari Multala (Kok), estimates that if a decision is made to build a tramway, it must pay for itself within a reasonable time.­

Mayor Viljanen proposes to the city government meeting on Monday that the target for 2025 be an annual margin of 130 million.

Chairman of the City Board Sari Multala (kok) considers the target to be good, because then basic investments would not be financed as debt.

“We would get along on our own.”

According to Multala, the goal of the Coalition Party is to balance the city’s economy. The tramway has not been included in this review as it will be decided separately.

“If it is decided to build it, it must finance itself back within a reasonable timeframe.”

The Coalition Party expects the results of the work of the planners. The tram frames for the tram route are currently being prepared.

Viljanen recalls that Vantaa has reduced its loan portfolio over the last five years. At the turn of last year, the debt was EUR 858 million, EUR 3,600 per inhabitant.

“Vantaa is no longer the most indebted big city, not even close,” says the mayor.

However, balancing the economy for the necessary basic investment will require a belt tightening, which will be a foretaste this year. The administrations have now negotiated EUR 8.3 million in cuts.

The adjustment is due in particular to the extra expenditure caused by the corona epidemic and the rise in unemployment. The goal is to reach economic balance in three years.

The list includes, among other things, the reduction of the home care allowance from the municipal supplement from April, the reduction of Sunday opening hours for libraries, savings in school material costs, the abandonment of large market events, the reduction of building maintenance work and the abandonment of private road repair grants.

The budget also includes additional revenues, such as the already decided increase in property tax and the increase in land sales revenues.

In Vantaa The Left Alliance has supported the tramway, but at the same time it opposes the city’s qualifying measures. Chairman of the delegation group Antero Eerola made a number of amendments to the budget, but they were all voted down.

“These are matters of political will, and we think this adjustment list is a scandal,” Eerola says.

In particular, he criticizes the fact that the scarce economic guide is going to support the preparation of the next budget, even though municipal elections are in between and new decision-makers are being elected.

The Christian Democrats, the Basic Finns and the Center, who registered as opponents of the tramway, jointly stated in the Economic and Productivity Committee that they could not commit to the additional costs caused by a possible construction decision.

Group leader of the Greens Anniina Kostilainen characterizes the savings of the adjustment program as really tough.

“We can’t go the way of spending cuts indefinitely, we need more revenue, more jobs, more businesses.”