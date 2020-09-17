Municipal economy The City of Turku is planning staff layoffs

Turku will start negotiations with employee organizations next Tuesday.

17.9. 16:20

Turku the city initiates a co-operation procedure with employee organizations. Negotiations will begin next Tuesday.

In practice, the city is working to lay off some of its staff on a fast schedule. The first decisions are expected in a few weeks.

City of Turku informed on Thursday.

Turku the goal is to find savings. The city’s annual margin is minus EUR 17.4 million, which means that Turku will have to borrow to maintain its operations. Personnel expenses account for EUR 7.2 million of the savings target.

“The goal is to rebalance the economy during the autumn and to raise the annual margin for the current year to positive by implementing rapid, effective adjustment measures in the city’s operating methods, procurement and personnel costs,” the city reports.

The layoffs are decided by the Turku City Government.

“Possible layoffs should not be targeted at the whole city in the same way, because, for example, in education and nursing, the corona pandemic has made the situation difficult anyway, and it should not be made more difficult by our own actions,” says the mayor. Minna Arve in the bulletin.

City of Turku estimates the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on its economy at EUR 90 million. In addition, the Hospital District of Southwest Finland has proposed an additional interest payment to its member municipalities. Turku has received approximately EUR 50 million in support from the state for the costs caused by the coronavirus.

From next year as well is coming to the municipalities very difficult. According to data collected by the Association of Finnish Municipalities, the coronavirus crisis will weaken the entire municipal economy by a total of about 1.7 billion euros next year.