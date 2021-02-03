Municipal economy A record number of municipalities held co-operation negotiations last year: “Last year was an economic roller coaster”

“After all, in recent years there was an economic roller coaster in the municipalities. I don’t remember that more than half of the municipalities had ever held co-operation negotiations before, ”says Markku Jalonen, the municipal labor market director.

Over half, or 52 per cent, of the municipalities held co-operation negotiations last year, compared to only one in five municipalities and associations of municipalities in the previous year. This year, about ten percent of the municipalities estimate that negotiations will take place.

“After all, in recent years there was an economic roller coaster in the municipalities. I don’t remember that more than half of the municipalities had ever held co-operation negotiations before, ”says the municipal labor market director. Markku Jalonen.

On Wednesday, municipal employers published their inquiries about measures to adjust personnel costs for municipalities and associations of municipalities. In December, 248 municipalities and associations of municipalities responded to the inquiry. They employ 76 percent of the municipal staff.

For the survey A total of 14,485 employees, or 4.5 per cent of the staff, were laid off from the responding municipalities and associations of municipalities.

More than half of the layoffs were due to economic reasons and the rest to the corona epidemic. Due to the Korona, for example, libraries in municipalities were closed.

In addition, statutory pay interruptions due to the interest rate affected almost 3,000 employees, or less than one percent.

Redundancies last year in the municipalities were quite small. According to Jalonen, the municipalities laid off a total of 165 employees, or 0.05 per cent, for economic and production reasons.

On the economic roller coaster, Jalonen points out that from the beginning of 2020, even before the corona, the economic outlook for municipalities was quite gloomy, and municipalities were prepared for layoffs and redundancies. Last June, municipal employers estimated the number of people at risk of dismissal at nearly a thousand.

Jalonen admits that the government’s support package improved the position of municipalities. However, he emphasizes that the majority of corona support is temporary and focuses on testing, for example.

Municipal Sector Development Foundation according to a recently published study, Korona appears to have temporarily strengthened municipal finances by about 700 million euros, which is largely explained by state interest rate subsidies.

“The fixed-term support package cut off the worst from the need to lay off the municipal sector, but no new distribution has been created in the municipal economy due to fixed-term and debt-financed corona subsidies,” says Jalonen. He calls for more action to promote employment, productivity and local agreement.

“The economic outlook in municipalities is now very uncertain when no one knows whether vaccinations, for example, can be given,” says Jalonen.

Separate about 40 per cent of municipal organizations have already set up a program to balance the economy or improve productivity, and the rest are about to do so.

In total, the municipal sector saved about EUR 342 million last year, or 1.6 per cent of personnel costs. The corresponding savings for this year are estimated at EUR 378 million.

According to the survey, municipal employers achieved the majority of personnel savings other than through layoffs and redundancies.

For example, operations were streamlined through work arrangements and new ways of working. Natural attrition was also utilized, recruitment was tightened and the use of deputies and fixed-term employees was reduced.

The economy is also balanced by exchanges of staff leave for leave and voluntary unpaid leave.

In the municipal sector in the 21st century, large-scale layoffs and redundancies have largely been avoided. For economic and production reasons, these were almost non-existent in 2018–19.

The latest official figures on the number of municipal wage earners are from a couple of years ago. According to Statistics Finland, in October 2019, 422,000 employees were employed in municipal organizations.

Municipal employers estimate that this year the number of employees in the sector will increase by almost 1,500 due to additional personnel hired due to the corona epidemic.

By 2022, on the other hand, the number of municipal personnel is estimated to decrease to 413,000 employees.