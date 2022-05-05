Navolato, Sinaloa.- In order to avoid the spread of mosquitoes that transmit dengue, zika and chikungunya viruses the municipality of Navolato, this Wednesday began the Municipal Decacharrization Campaign, beginning in the ejido La Bandera, belonging to the Bachimeto syndicate, where this day sand collected 1.2 tons of pottery.

This campaign, carried out in coordination with the Navolato Health Center, the Municipal Health Coordination and the Public Services Directorate (Cleaning and Cleaning) will be implemented in all the communities of the municipality and eliminate all the pots that could accumulate water and with it avoid deposits in which the Aedes Aegypti fly can breed and proliferate.

Mayor Margoth Urrea Pérez pointed out that this campaign will be permanent throughout the municipality and urged the people of Navola to join these actions to clean their patios and contribute to the prevention of diseases transmitted by the insect.

“We are working in coordination to prevent diseases that can harm the health of our citizens, such as dengue and chikungunya, because these viruses do not respect age or economic levels, so we will jointly carry out this campaign for the benefit of all, so I invite you to the entire population to join and keep the spaces clean, throwing away all the pots,” Mayor Margoth Urrea said during her speech.

The event was attended by Dr. Jesús Ascanio Calderón, Director of the Navolato Urban Health Center; José Abraham Pérez Zamudio, Trustee of Bachimeto; the Ejidal Commissioner of La Bandera, Briceida Janeth Aispuro; and Dr. María de los Ángeles Garibaldi, Municipal Health Coordinator.

Read more: Covid-19 vaccines for stragglers in Navolato will be applied until May 6

Scheduling of the scrapping campaign in Bachimeto

Thursday May 5: ejido Alfredo Valdés Montoya.

Wednesday, May 11: communities of Palos Colorados, El Trébol and El Pintor.

Thursday, May 12: Las Aguamitas fishing camp.

Friday May 13: towns of El Vergel, La Ensenada and Ezequiel Leyva.