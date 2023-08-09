Home page politics

Clear criticism of the Rhineland-Palatinate state government under Malu Dreyer (SPD): In a small community in the southern Palatinate, the entire municipal council is resigning. (symbol photo) © Andreas Arnold/dpa

In the southern Palatinate district of Germersheim, a complete municipal committee is resigning, thereby setting an example against a controversial state law.

Freisbach – In protest against the financial policy of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the entire municipal council in the 1,100-inhabitant municipality of Freisbach in southern Palatinate resigned. The district’s municipal supervisory authority had previously rejected the municipality’s draft budget and called for further austerity measures and an increase in taxes.

The honorary body justified its step by saying that under these conditions it could no longer carry out the mandate of its voters. The non-party mayor Peter Gauweiler, who was in office for 20 years before his resignation, spoke to the SWR about compulsory expenditure that far exceeds the income of the municipality. And of the good 1.2 million income, the community must pass on a good million to the state and district. According to information from September, the Rhine Palatinate first the municipal supervision of the rural district takes over the administrative tasks of the municipality until new elections are held at the latest at the end of the year.

State calls for tax increases and spending cuts – municipal council resigns

That is why, after the failed attempts to find a solution, everyone in the committee agreed to take the symbolic step and resign as one. Because following the demand to cut further necessary expenses, to forgo voluntary services and to raise taxes without adding value for the people in the village was not an option. Local mayor Gauweiler said to the German Press Agency: “If we are not allowed to make decisions and just sit around as volunteers, we don’t need a municipal council.”

The conflict between the municipality and the municipal supervisory authority goes back to a new financial law by the Rhineland-Palatinate traffic light government – the state financial equalization law that came into force on January 1, 2023. Although this provides for municipalities to receive liquidity loans from the state through municipal financial equalization in order to get rid of their debts, they must comply with strict austerity measures in order to avoid new borrowing.

Rejected budget leads to scandal: spending cuts are not possible

In the case of the rejected Freisbach double budget, according to the municipal council, the justification for his resignation was about expenses of 640,000 euros in 2023 and 615,000 euros in 2024, which were budgeted exclusively for compulsory tasks. A reduction in spending is therefore hardly possible, and the municipality has not had any leeway for years. And even if the municipality were to raise property tax B by the “legally possible 995 percent”, “the budget of the local municipality would remain unbalanced,” it continues.

For this reason, the committee decided to take the unusual step, also to bring about an improvement for the other “over 1000 municipalities in the country” without a balanced budget, reports the SWR. The district’s CDU district administrator, Fritz Brechtel, spoke of an “unique procedure for Rhineland-Palatinate”, for which he had “complete understanding”. His party also criticizes the Rhineland-Palatinate law as “too dogmatic and not thought through to the end”.

According to a dpa report, the sensational resignation could only be a first step on the part of Rhineland-Palatinate local politics if the state government does not change its mind. It was not until the beginning of August that the state association of municipalities and cities determined that numerous volunteers in local politics were undecided as to whether they would stand again in the upcoming local elections in 2024. Others have already announced that they will retire after the legislative period. (saka with dpa)