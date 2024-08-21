Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal elements assigned to the Social Prevention Directorate of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, went to the “Mezquital” Community Center to provide preventive information about the community numbers that the Municipal Police has.

The above was done with the aim of strengthening social proximity, which is why on this occasion the center located at the intersection of Ramón Rayón and Venustiano Carranza streets, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, was visited, where various activities were carried out with citizens focused on crime prevention.

They were also given the community numbers of the different police districts, as an alternative to the 911 emergency number, which are as follows:

• Valle District 656-265-18-31

• South District 656-247-03-05 • East District 656-597-42-13 • University District 656-218-57-32 • Central District 656-820-29-37 • West District 656-493-35-87 • Riveras District 656-860-66-61

It should be noted that these activities are part of the strategy for prevention and response to crime, so citizens participated during the development of the activities, and also thanked the agents for their willingness to share these preventive talks with them.