Juarez City- A depressed man, whom his parents had scolded during the early hours, tried to jump from the top of the Rotary Bridge (upside down bridge) this morning, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Police from the University District managed to convince the man not to jump off the bridge located on Tecnológico and De la Raza avenues, and then take him to the Social Work area.

The man told the agents that he wanted to jump because his parents rejected him after he confessed his sexuality to them and they kicked him out of the house in the early morning, said a preventive agent.