Juarez City.- Municipal police helped put out a fire this afternoon at a home located in the Riveras del Bravo subdivision.

Municipal Police officers responded to a call received at the 911 emergency number, where they reported a house on fire at the intersection of Piedras Negras and Rivera de Zolá streets.

Upon arrival, Riveras District officers observed a fire inside a home. They interviewed the homeowner, who stated that it started due to a gas leak.

The agents acted immediately to help put out the fire using canisters of water, thereby preventing the flames from spreading to neighbouring houses, and they also requested the intervention of the heroic fire department.

Fire units, engines 01 and 03, arrived at the scene and ended up putting out the fire.

The affected family expressed their gratitude to the emergency services for their quick response to the incident.