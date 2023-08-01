Municipal archaeologists have proposed carrying out tastings at the Puerta del Socorro of the Carlos III Wall, on the Cuesta del Batel side, to confirm that it was originally larger. If confirmed, it would facilitate the new works commissioned by the municipal government to establish a definitive accessibility solution after receiving the order to demolish the structure that it erected in May for infringing the Historical Heritage Law of the Region of Murcia.

Specialists believe that the original level of the gate, in the 18th century, could be about 40 centimeters lower than it is today. Recovering these dimensions would reduce the unevenness with respect to the lawn and would allow the creation of a smaller access ramp with no visual impact on the Wall, according to what the City Council reported yesterday. The new structure would start on the outside and continue to evolve inside the wall to bridge the current gap.

The archaeologists have started a documentary study and plan to carry out three tastings next to the inner and outer doors, as well as at an intermediate point in the corridor that connects them. These surveys would confirm the original structure and will make it possible to adjust the definitive technical solution that must guarantee the uses of the access and the esplanade. The realization of tastings will begin as soon as they are authorized by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Community

On the other hand, the City Council will defend the need not to proceed to dismantle the access raised before the Rock Imperium festival until there is a definitive solution to guarantee the use of the door by the students of the Campus de la Muralla of the Polytechnic University from Cartagena. Likewise, the Legal Services will defend before the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage that the file initially opened on the works next to the Wall and that is still in the process of being corrected is completed.

In addition to ordering the demolition of the new structure, Cultural Heritage has initiated the procedures in case it should fine the City Council. The construction of the ramp and stairs of concrete and wood that must be demolished cost almost 50,000 euros.