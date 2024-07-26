Juarez City.- Municipal agents who participated in the so-called “Black Thursday” will be recognized by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

This is a recognition of the exemplary merit and heroic courage of the police officers who participated in confrontations and arrests on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

28 officers will be awarded the medals tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Municipal Police Academy.