Emirates Today monitored the spread of a number of promotional advertisements for renting farms in various areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, in light of the fact that a large number of people residing within the country are heading to spend recreational times during the winter. This comes as the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah confirmed that citizens are prohibited from renting farms granted to them by the Sharjah government, and they should only cultivate them, stressing that it will take the necessary measures against violators.

In detail, advertisements have spread on social media pages promoting the rental of farms in various areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, including Al Dhaid, Al Zubair, Al Bataeh, and Khor Fakkan. The advertisements offer offers on renting farms during the months of February and March, in light of the tendency of many families to rent farms and enjoy the appropriate winter weather. The advertisements included offers including renting a farm at a price of 1,500 dirhams per day, seven days a week, while the price on the weekend is 2,500 dirhams. The offers included the availability of a swimming pool, outdoor seating areas, and barbecue areas, while some of them are located directly overlooking the sea, and these are the factors that attract tenants who wish to Spend a different atmosphere.

For his part, Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah, Dr. Sulaiman Sarhan Al Zaabi, confirmed that citizens are prohibited from renting farms granted to them by the Sharjah government, and they should only cultivate them, indicating that the necessary measures will be taken against violators.

Al Zaabi said: “Every citizen who is granted a farm must cultivate it, but leasing exposes whoever does it to legal accountability,” stressing that granting farms was for the purpose of making good use of them, and not leasing them.

He added: “We hope that these practices do not exist in the Emirate of Sharjah, and I have communicated with all municipalities in the emirate to find out this problem, and any challenge they are able to solve regarding this crisis.”

