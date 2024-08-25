Ciudad Juarez.- An alleged robber was killed by a municipal agent while being pursued in the Pablo López neighborhood.

According to the version that emerged at the scene, a woman had just been assaulted and reported the incident to municipal police officers who were passing by.

The robber was still in the area and was seen by the victim who told the officers that this person was the assailant, beginning a chase.

The alleged criminal entered a home on Pablo López and General Gustavo Bazán streets and an agent followed him. Shots were later heard and the death of the young man who was being pursued was finally reported.

The deceased was identified by neighbors as “Solovino,” approximately 20 years old, a well-known thief in the area.

The investigation will be carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether the officer acted in accordance with his duties.