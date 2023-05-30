The centre-right claims victory almost everywhere, except Vicenza where the candidate of the centre-left Giacomo Possamai gets the better of the wool with just 500 votes. The numbers of the municipal ballots and of the first round in Sicily and Sardinia speak for themselves: flop for the center-left with the majority taking the lion’s share who intones the de profundis of the Democratic Party, even with mocking tones. “An excellent Schlein effect”, jokes Matteo Salvini after a summit in Arcore with Silvio Berlusconi to analyze the vote and “also think about the future” in view of the European elections. Pure Brothers of Italy, through the mouth of the group leader in the Senate, Lucio Malan, mocks the Piddina secretary: ”This is the so-called ‘Schlein effect’, which the mainstream likes so much but less so by voters who as soon as they have the chance to vote they prefer the Meloni effect: the only truly successful one”.

In the evening, Prime Minister Giorgia rejoices Melons: “I want to thank all the citizens who have chosen to place their trust in the centre-right and who have rewarded our good governance, our proposals and our pragmatism”. Even the leader of via della Scrofa takes the opportunity to launch a thrust to the left: ”We have obtained important confirmations and some victories that could be defined as historic. As in Ancona, confirming the fact that the strongholds no longer exist…”. The president of the Fdi deputies, Tommaso Foti, uses a tennis metaphor, using tennis jargon: “Game, match, match, yet another clear affirmation of the center-right which imposes itself in 5 of the 7 capitals in today’s ballot”.

For the Cav and the ‘Captain’, who advertise their face-to-face on social media and press agencies, confirming the Lega-Fi axis, these are ”excellent results, absolutely comforting for the centre-right”. Gongola Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister and national blue coordinator, who sees the Meloni government to which he belongs thus ”strengthened”: ”The center-right and Fi win the administrative hands down. Our movement is confirmed as central to the Italian political framework, from North to South”.

The foreign minister, in particular, dedicated to “Berlusconi the blue victory in Ancona with Silvetti and in Brindisi with Marchionna”. Salvini called “some of the mayors” who won to “pay their compliments and wish them good work” and judges these elections “extraordinary”, the “fruit of the mix between the approval of the candidates and appreciation for government action at national”.

There is also space for the centrists, the so-called fourth leg of the coalition, which conquers Porto Sant’Elpidio, in the province of Ancona, where the UDC candidate, Massimiliano Ciarpella, exceeds 70 percent of the votes. Senator Antonio De Poli rejoices: “The crusader shield is flying high in the Marches”. According to the leader of Noi Moderati, Maurizio Lupi, “the centre-right asserts itself in Ancona and, for the first time, elects its own mayor. An historic victory in a city that symbolizes the Left which once again confirms the strength of the government coalition which, even with the contribution of Noi Moderati, he wins and confirms his majority in the country. The demonstration that the Italians invite us to continue with the implementation of the reforms and the government programme”.

