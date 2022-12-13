By

Miguel Ángel López (Llano de Brujas, Murcia, 34 years old) is an institution in athletic walking with a wonderful track record. World champion in Beijing 2015, silver in Moscow 2013, two continental titles: one over 20 km in Zurich (2014) and another over 35 km in Munich (2022); in addition to a world team gold in Oman. The marcher is the hinge that unites legends such as Llopart, Marín, García Bragado or Massana with the new generations already with successes in the backpack led by Martín, García-Carrera, Amezcua, Tur or Bermúdez. In the European Championship, his dominance was overwhelming in a test that he led almost from start to finish after giving a lesson in exquisite marching at supersonic speed to win gold with a 2:41 rental… after even stopping to give a hug to his coach, José Antonio Carrillo, in the final km.

-He has won gold again in a great championship. What memory will you have of 2022?

-It has been a very good year in general, although there are always things that could be improved and results that do not come even if you wait for them and have worked for them. But as I say, the season has been very complete and, of course, the most striking and relevant thing has been the victory in the European Championship, but other successes came, such as the World Championship for countries over 35 km, where I was also third individually. In the Eugene World Cup I finished tenth and it is true that I expected more. I came away happy because I broke the record in Spain, but the position was not enough for me. As I say, there are always things that can turn out better, but when you win the European champion gold at the end, you consider the season good.

“It is not a punch on the table, but it is true that you value it much more after many years trying without success.” Miguel Angel Lopez

-On an individual level, I had gone 7 years without a gold medal in a major championship. Does continental gold have any claim to it?

-It is not a punch on the table, but it is true that you value it much more after many years trying without success. It is very important personally. I saw that it still had good things to offer but things had not just turned out well in the big championships. The change to 35 km has been good for me and has turned out perfect. It is true that when you return to the top of the podium you think about the whole past journey of troubles. In addition, being a European champion at the age of 34 is a sporting renaissance that makes me face the future with optimism and enthusiasm.

-His victory in Munich also came with a difference of 2:41 over the second which allowed him to enjoy it even more…

-One always has the dream of winning gold and enjoying it as I did there. It is very difficult to achieve success and if you do, it is normal to achieve it at the end in even events. You don’t usually have the opportunity to enjoy it like I did after escaping very early, doing the race alone and everything going well for you to face the final part with that advantage. There are many people who try it in a big championship and end up being hunted by the group. It is the dream race arriving only at the finish line with time to say hello and enjoy it fully. I don’t remember something like that and less in a great championship; I was lucky enough to live it to hang a European gold. Everyone’s dream is to win, but doing so is much more difficult.

-Why has it gone from 20 kilometers to 35?

-The Tokyo Games left me touched because I had prepared very well and fit, but it did not go as expected. I came back disappointed and with a bitter feeling for not competing well and although the change had already been decided in the end it was to change the chip a bit. I was looking for motivations in a new distance. The reset has been good for me, although I also consider that I can still do good things in my 20s. In 2023 I might try some, even if I’m classified for the World Cup at 35 and have focused the year on that.



Enlarge Michelangelo in Munich.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ (AFP)



-In Budapest it will be 35… and in the Paris Games?

-The unknown is that. It is not known if there will be 35 since there is talk of a mixed test by teams without individual classification… When they confirm what is going to be done, we will make the decision. If the individual 35 is not there, we will have to try yes or yes in the 20 and if the 35 is, we will decide. In addition, we will have to see how I am in shape to face the 20th in case I can decide.

-You are the flagship of the march in Spain, the reference of which everyone speaks wonders. Does it excite you?

-For me it is a pride and a pleasure that my colleagues speak good things about me. It means that I have done things well in my career. I must also say that I have remained as the veteran after the retirement of Chuso (García Bragado), José Ignacio (Díaz) or Luis Manuel (Corchete). I’m already seeing what happened to me when I was young. I am somewhat the link that remains between that generation that has contributed so much to me and the new one that has been doing very well, like Álvaro (Martín), Diego (García Carrera), Alberto (Amezcua)… and many young people who expect a opportunity that will come to them. I am aware that I have fewer years left and that I have to take advantage of the opportunities that remain.

-Do marchers still think that their specialty is not treated as it deserves for all that it returns in success?

-We have been claiming for many years and getting very good results. On a personal level, I would tell you that when I was younger I saw the treatment as a bit unfair. With the passage of time you adapt and you realize that it cannot be changed by more things that we do in the form of successes or medals. It is difficult to accept it sometimes and we would like to have more of that recognition that I think we have earned on the track. Sometimes it happens, other times it doesn’t… but it doesn’t depend on the marchers. I focus on work and what I have to do, and I try to forget about that because in the end it doesn’t lead to anything.



Enlarge Miguel Angel Lopez, in Barajas.

Gorka Leiza (DIARIO AS)



-This year you receive that recognition for your year from AS, are you excited about the award?

-I am very excited and it is a pleasure that you have thought of me. I have never had the opportunity to be at the AS Gala and as I was saying I no longer go looking for recognition because I hardly expect it. That’s why when they come and above all you don’t expect them it’s a pleasure. AS is an important national and international medium and I love being on that list of winners. I will enjoy as much as I can share the evening with other great athletes, something that makes me feel highly valued.