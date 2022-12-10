The city of Munich has taken tougher action against climate activists who stick themselves to roads during their protests.

A general decree will enter into force for a period of four weeks from Saturday, essentially banning such practices on roads considered critical to rescue operations and risk prevention measures, as well as on all German motorways including motorway signal bridges.

Munich has made a list of destination streets.

Traffic has been affected recently by climate activists campaigning to stick their bodies in the street.

In its justification for the decisions, the city said: “The ban issued by the general decree aims to ensure that the main roads for emergency and rescue vehicles in the city area are kept empty at all times and to avoid potential damage to lives and bodies in the event of emergency flights being delayed.”