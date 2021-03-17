HAccording to the latest announcement by the European Football Union (Uefa), there are big question marks between the hosting of European Championship matches in Munich. “Every host must guarantee that fans are allowed to go to the games,” said Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin to the Croatian media: “We have several scenarios. But the option that any game of the EM will be played without fans is definitely off the table. “

According to information from the Sport Information Service (SID), the twelve host cities (Munich, Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Budapest, Bucharest, Dublin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Rome, St. Petersburg and London) have to register by April 7th Explain Uefa regarding the audience question. The decision on the format of the final round (June 11 to July 11), which is to be held as a pan-European tournament for the first time, will probably be made at the UEFA Congress on April 20 at the earliest. “The ideal variant is to play in all twelve countries. But it is possible that the tournament will be played in ten or eleven countries if some countries do not meet the conditions, ”said Ceferin about the European Championship, which had been postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic.

Most games in the UK?

Recently, there has been repeated speculation in various media about which cities could be deleted. Baku, Dublin, Bilbao and Glasgow were mentioned most frequently. In addition, there are rumors that a large part of the games will take place in Great Britain. This assumption is obvious because the vaccinations are already well advanced on the island – which could enable spectators in the stadiums.

According to the original Uefa plans, the group matches of the German national team against France (June 15), Portugal (June 19) and Hungary (June 23) as well as a quarter-finals are to be played in Munich. According to SID information, the Munich organizers called a meeting on Wednesday morning based on Ceferin’s statements. After all, in Munich, as in all of Germany, no spectators are currently allowed in the football stadiums.



Shouldn't there be at the EM: the Munich arena without spectators

Image: dpa





Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter was correspondingly irritated by the Ceferin statements: “At this point in time, it is simply not possible to make a statement about whether the coronavirus pandemic infection will allow spectators to be admitted in June or not. It is clear, however, that events of this kind with spectators are not allowed according to the current regulations, “the SPD politician announced on Wednesday:” I would wish, especially in these times, that those responsible at Uefa would have a direct exchange with the hosts – Looking for cities to work out a solution together. “

In order to meet the requirements of the Uefa, a special regulation on the part of politics would be needed. In view of the steadily increasing number of cases and far more pressing problems, it is doubtful whether such an “extra sausage” would find acceptance among the population. What Dagmar Freitag thinks of the UEFA conditions, the chairman of the sports committee of the German Bundestag made clear with her comment on Twitter: “Without words. Parallel world of professional football. “



Clear advance towards the EM 2021: Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin (left), here in 2018 next to Philipp Lahm (left) and Reinhard Grindel

:



Image: Picture Alliance





In view of the time pressure, the topic would have to be discussed at the federal-state consultations on Monday – after all, the item “events” is on the agenda. Nevertheless, a final round with spectators across the continent seems unthinkable at the moment, as travel is viewed by all experts as the driver of the pandemic. The restrictions currently in force in many countries would make it largely impossible for fans to cross borders anyway.

The German Football Association (DFB) told SID that it was continuing to work on all scenarios. “In the interests of the fans, we would like to fulfill the vision that spectators can also attend the Euro 2020 games in Munich under the applicable regulations,” it said in a statement. However, the association left it open whether this would succeed: “In the ongoing discussions with Uefa and our partners in Munich we will continue to discuss whether and how these goals can be implemented until April.”