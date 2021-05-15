Nlately it was all forty years ago: Perhaps the idea of ​​dealing with a past that was not so long ago – from a different point of view: endlessly long – is not in vogue by chance? Most of those who were there are still alive, and those born later, who go through the world with alert eyes, recognize that the pre-digital form of existence was not necessarily a more primitive one. Certainly not everything was better in the past, but it wasn’t more stupid either, and many problems just had different names than they do today.

If you want to get an idea of ​​this, you just have to find your way to the Munich literature archive Monacensia, which is not located directly on the Hipster Trail on the Isar high bank in Geldigen Bogenhausen. This noble address has never made it easy for the house to develop radiance into urban society beyond the narrow circle of educated middle-class literature. This was not due to the lack of enthusiasm on the part of its leaders. Elisabeth Tworek was followed by Anke Buettner at the beginning of 2019. Since then, as she explains in an interview with the FAZ, she has been relying on “curatorial field research”, integrating experts from various disciplines and networking with institutions such as the German National Library, Wikimedia, the Münchner Kammerspiele and the Deutsches Museum.



Punks in front of the Munich City Hall

:



Image: Volker Derlath





The flaw of the unchanged small exhibition area can now be caught on the Internet, where exhibitions are digitally updated and expanded. This is also the case with the recently opened show “Pop Punk Politics”, implemented by Sylvia Schütz from Monacensia and the journalist and curator Ralf Homann. She reconstructed Munich in the eighties as a center of subculture. Punks at Marienplatz and Stachus, the Lipstick, the Alabamahalle, FSK.

Conversations with protagonists

And because Monacensia has many important literary bequests, but hardly any archive material from the pop world, the curators had many conversations with protagonists of the scene, including Cora Frost, Thomas Meinecke, Lorenz Schröter, Peter Wacha, Mona Winter, Thomas Palzer, Alexeij Sagerer, Cornelia Siebeck. And they in turn conjured up fanzines, records, cassettes, books, posters and letters. A few videos complement the mostly silent show, in July the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast a program in which the music of those years can also be heard.



Rainald Goetz in the dance hall megalomania

:



Image: Andrea Hagen





In reference to the book “Capitalism and Schizophrenia” by Félix Guattari and Gilles Deleuze, the exhibition is divided into four “plateaus”. There has to be so much meta-level to counteract it immediately with a Falco quote: “Anyone who can remember the eighties has not seen them.” The engines of this subculture anticipated a lot – also in terms of design – in their city newspapers and Zeitgeist magazines what is common today in so-called social media. The magazines Tempo and Wiener competed on a supraregional level, and Das Blatt or Mode und Desperflung appeared on the Isar.



Issue 1 of the “luxury lie”

:



Image: Frank Schubert





Politically, the exhibition locates the beginning of the 1980s as early as 1978, with the Berlin alternative “Meeting in TUNIX” and the election of Margret Thatcher as Prime Minister a year later. In 1980 the Oktoberfest attack cuts deep into the city’s history. The do-it-yourself movement is picking up speed, as are the environmental, gay and lesbian movements. And with the CSU under Franz Josef Strauss, there is a robust enemy image. The state party does not tolerate squatting, a banner on the facade of the house is sufficient and the house is cleared even if the house is empty.

Federal Minister of the Interior Zimmermann cut off film funding for Herbert Achternbusch in 1982. Punks fight with Nazis, poppers and supporters of the Neue Deutsche Welle take a stand against the sixty-eight, and the big illness with the little name, as Prince called it, triggers hysteria. San dageng to me! Musicians and lyricists such as Carl-Ludwig Reichert and Till Obermaier with their band Sparifankal helped prepare the resistance in the spirit of anarchy; Authors who had a different, wilder Bavaria in mind were gathered at Verlag Friedel Brehm.

Without an index finger, the show, visually presented in the style of the negotiated decade, is reminiscent of a Munich in which the Dietl sentence “Whoever comes in is in” did not (yet) apply. It is a welcome offer to supplement and correct the traditional image of the capital of the Bussi movement.

Pop Punk Politics – The 1980s in Munich. Monacensia in the Hildebrandhaus; until January 31, 2022. No catalog.