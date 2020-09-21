In view of the high number of infections, Markus Söder wants to campaign for an expansion of the mask requirement. The mouth and nose protection should also be worn in public places. He also commented on the Supercup final.

France reported around 13,500 new corona infections within one day. The numbers are also rising again in other EU countries. Some governments are trying to counteract this with stricter measures.

I.In Munich and other Corona hotspots in Bavaria there should be a mask requirement in public places where distance rules are not observed. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) already promised this on Monday in view of the high number of new infections for the state capital. And according to reports, the cabinet wants to pass a corresponding regulation for all municipalities in which the number of new infections is more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

He was very much in favor of introducing compulsory masks in public places “where keeping your distance is not possible or wanted”, the CSU chairman told the radio station B5 aktuell (Bayerischer Rundfunk) on Monday. Then the regulatory authorities could react accordingly. The city will be discussed again on Monday – but Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) is “on our side”.

He had very mixed feelings, said Söder, looking at photos of certain Oktoberfest replacement celebrations at the weekend in Munich. “The pictures from the Viktualienmarkt were disturbing,” he criticized. Photos showed people crowded there, without distance and without a mask.

“I don’t want to take away anyone’s happiness,” emphasized the Prime Minister. “But joy and common sense should better come together.” You now have to react to get the corona numbers below the limit value again. On Sunday, the corona numbers in Munich reached 55.6 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. In this context, Söder spoke of the strong recklessness of some. “Munich has very high numbers, too high numbers.” He announced that the Bundeswehr should now support the health department in Munich with personnel. “We will ask the Bundeswehr to provide 100 people to improve tracking.”

Regardless of the corona numbers that have risen again in many municipalities, the state government had recently stuck to another easing step: bars and pubs have been allowed to reopen since Saturday – albeit only under certain conditions.

Söder stressed that he was concerned about events that were not organized professionally. “The problem is the private celebrations.” In this context, he repeated his clear priorities: The aim is to continue to allow schools and daycare centers to continue operating and to save the economy from a second lockdown.

2100 fans want to go to the risk area Budapest

In view of the upcoming Supercup game between FC Bayern Munich and FC Sevilla in the corona risk area Budapest, Söder also announced stricter quarantine rules for returning fans. The corresponding quarantine regulation will be changed, said Söder. So far, the following applies: Anyone who has stayed in a risk area abroad for less than 48 hours does not have to be in quarantine at home.

“We will and have to change that,” he emphasized and warned that everyone should carefully consider whether they really want to go there. One could not afford that 2000 to 3000 people possibly caused a “huge wave of infections” in the end.

The European Football Union UEFA has so far been sticking to its plans to play the Supercup final in front of spectators on Thursday (9 p.m.) in the Puskás Arena. The stadium capacity of 67,000 spectators is to be used up to 30 percent. Both clubs have around 3000 tickets available. Around 2,100 football fans want to accompany FC Bayern to Budapest on Sunday, according to information.