World politics looks to Munich: In 2023, Siko is about the Ukraine war. Emmanuel Macron speaks to China in advance. News ticker.

melon says for Siko 2023 away: Italian Prime Minister may have the flu

says for away: Italian Prime Minister may have the flu Heusgen defended before Siko-Start Merkel’s Putin policy : Former chancellor held Europe together in the face of the annexation of Crimea.

defended before Siko-Start : Former chancellor held Europe together in the face of the annexation of Crimea. Siko without Putin’s Russia : Ukraine sends two ministers – video opening of Zelenskyy?

without : Ukraine sends two ministers – video opening of Zelenskyy? Ippen.Media reported with on-site correspondents from the Munich Security Conference 2023. All important information and developments can be found in this News ticker.

Update from February 16, 8:15 p.m.: A Russian political activist caused an emotional moment during a panel debate shortly before the start of the Munich Security Conference. At a panel with the Greens EU parliamentarian Sergei Lagodinsky in Munich’s Literaturhaus, Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky called on fellow campaigner Nastya Shevchenko to speak. After repeated insistence from the ex-oligarch, she was given a microphone.

Shevchenko reported that she was arrested in 2019 and separated from her child – who died a little later. “I was not wanted in Russia, now I’m also not wanted in Europe,” she complained, referring to restrictions on Russians who had left the EU. “We need your support now,” she emphasized in a shaky voice. At the same time, Shevchenko declared that it was not true that there were no protests against the Putin regime in Russia. The reason for the lack of large-scale demonstrations is easy to explain: Russia is a “police state” like Belarus or North Korea. Amnesty International classified Shevchenko as a politically persecuted person.

Lagodinsky had recently stated that the EU needed “more elastic” subsidies against Russia. It is often not even possible for Russian exiles to open an account. The question of whether refugees from Russia should be taken in without problems is also controversial in Germany. In December, the Green MP Konstantin von Notz Merkur.de demanded that Germany do its part to protect Russian “oppositionists, conscientious objectors and deserters” from being “forcibly recruited in a war that violates international law”. However, there are also security concerns in the EU.

However, Khodorkovsky and Lagodinsky agreed that Ukraine could not be forced into negotiations with Russia. Khodorkovsky also stressed that Vladimir Putin would use a possible agreement to spark a civil war in Ukraine. He feels very sorry for the people in Ukraine and their situation, “but unfortunately this is no way to end the war,” he said.

Meloni cancels Siko 2023: Italian head of government probably has the flu

Update from February 16, 6:20 p.m.: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has canceled her participation in the Munich Security Conference. The party leader of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia has apparently caught the flu. Meloni canceled all other appointments this week, her office in Rome announced on Thursday. She was invited to Munich as one of around 40 heads of state and government.

This year, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is the focus. Most recently, Meloni’s coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi caused outrage with comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The longtime prime minister blamed Zelenskyy for the many deaths and suggested that the West halt its financial and military aid. Meloni, on the other hand, underlined her support for Kiev.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cancels her participation in the Munich Security Conference. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Belga

Heusgen defends Merkel’s Putin policy before Siko launch – has “held Europe together”

Update from February 16, 4:35 p.m.: The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, defended parts of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) Russia policy in a first debate shortly before the official launch of Siko. Heusgen was Merkel’s foreign policy adviser himself.

Merkel was the one who “held together” Europe in the face of the Russian annexation of Crimea, Heusgen said in the format “Zeitenwende on Tour”. That was extremely difficult in 2014/15. “We have tried everything through diplomatic channels,” he said, referring to the Minsk Agreement and the Normandy format. The then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urgently wanted the agreement “because his army was on the ground”.

At the same time, “rightly or wrongly” it has largely been forgotten that there was a “certain opening” in Russia during Dmitry Medvedev’s four-year presidency. “Today Medvedev is a clown,” said Heusgen.

Siko starts: Putin’s Russia stays out – Macron is already wringing a confession from China

preliminary report: Munich – US Vice President Kamala Harris has already landed, Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will follow – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also there: From Friday to Sunday (February 17th to 19th) many political heavyweights will meet in Munich. A main theme in the Hotel Bayerischer Hof will be the Ukraine war. Or to put it more precisely: the question of how the liberal democracies can resist the pressure of the autocracies.

In its “Security Report”, the Munich Security Conference (MSC/Siko) identified intensified “competition between systems” in advance. In addition to Vladimir Putin’s war, the experts also saw China as a problem. And they pushed for solutions: The system of liberal democracy must make attractive offers in order to secure and win supporters. This is one of the reasons why the focus in 2023 will be on the “Global South”.

Emmanuel Macron accompanied by Markus Söder at Munich Airport. (Archive picture) France’s President is currently in the Bavarian capital for Siko. © IMAGO/Björn Trotsky

Munich Siko 2023 overshadowed by the Ukraine war: Macron is talking to China in advance

Of course, the Ukraine war makes the meeting particularly explosive. In 2007, Vladimir Putin indicated Russia’s turning away from the West in a Siko speech, and in 2022 Volodymyr Zelenskyj was a guest shortly before the start of the Russian invasion. In 2023 it will probably be about the right counter-strategy. Be it in arms deliveries or in war diplomacy.

Emmanuel Macron in particular is currently involved in this matter. Before traveling to Munich, he met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the two agreed to “contribute to peace while respecting international law”. China’s influence on Russia is considered to be great – at the G20 summit in Bali, the group had wrested a statement against the use of nuclear weapons from Beijing, which was officially friendly to Putin. Wang is also expected in Munich.

The most prominent guests expected at the Munich Siko at a glance: From the USA: Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, 60 members of Congress EU heads of state and government: including Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, Andrzej Duda, Rishi Sunak, Council President Charles Michel See also The famous TV preacher who hid a network of sexual exploitation From Ukraine: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov, Vitaly Klitschko, possibly video switching with Volodymyr Zelenskyi Prominent Non-Government Officials: Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Garry Kasparov (Kremlin critic), Bill Gates, Kristalina Georgieva (IMF chief)

Macron also wants to travel to Moscow in the coming days. Possibly in conversation with input from Munich. However, he will not meet Russian diplomats at the security conference – the Russian Federation and Iran are not invited in 2023, as Siko boss Christoph Heusgen explained in advance: The meeting should not become a platform for propaganda. In an interview, Heusgen also called for a “deputinization” of Russia.

Siko without Putin’s Russia: Ukraine sends two ministers – video opening by Zelenskyy?

But Russian opposition figures are expected at the Siko in Munich – such as the former chess celebrity Garry Kasparov. Or ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who will probably present his draft for a “Russia after Putin” in Munich. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Department Chief Oleksiy Resnikov are on site for Ukraine. It is assumed that Zelenskyj will open the meeting via video link.

For a long time, however, the Siko organizers kept a low profile on the specific program. It is known that Bill Gates will speak about cooperation between North and South on Friday morning in a “town hall meeting” with, among others, EU Council President Charles Michel and IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva.

A challenge for the organizers in 2023 is also the logistics: Just on the Siko main arrival day on Friday, there is a strike at Munich Airport. However, it should be possible to travel by private jet. The people of Munich will feel the effects of the major conference, among other things, about restrictions in public transport. At the same time, at least 17 demos and events have been registered. It remains to be seen whether the protests against Siko, which has long been castigated as a meeting of the arms lobby, will be as large as before. (fn)