Because of Corona, the Munich Security Conference in February could not take place as usual. An alternative date for 2021 now seems off the table.

Munich – A normal Munich Security Conference (Siko) could not take place in February this year as usual. Instead, top-class guests such as US President Joe Biden attended a special edition. The actual face-to-face risk should be postponed – also in order to have the usual opportunity to exchange ideas in small groups. But now the rejection seems final.

With the words “the risk is too great for us. Nobody can predict how the corona situation will develop. A physical conference is not possible ”, quoted bild.de Wednesday afternoon Siko spokesman Christian Thiels. So 2021 will pass as usual without a security conference. A virtual conference as a substitute does not correspond to the “usual claim”, writes bild.de further. At first there was nothing to be read about the rejection on the official website. A request Merkur.de initially remained unanswered.

Munich Siko: Coronavirus throws an international event through the bill

The corona virus * is once again throwing a spanner in the works of a traditional event. The 57th Munich Security Conference will have to take place another time. Because high-ranking guests from all over the world appear regularly at the international meeting. In the pandemic, however, travel is largely avoided. The corona numbers are still too high worldwide, mutations are causing major problems in India, for example *.

The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, said about the postponement at the beginning of the year: “In view of the current global threats and challenges for international security and stability, it is obvious that the MSC should have a platform as early as possible in the year for the informal exchange between international decision-makers. ”This is how it can be read on the website of the event.

Munich Security Conference 2021: Special format in February with Merkel and Biden

In February, however, many people followed the performances of the special format "MSC Special Edition", as many heads of government were connected, including Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and US President Joe Biden. At that time he sang the praises of the power of international cooperation. Quite different tones than from his predecessor Donald Trump.