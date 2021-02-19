G7 meeting and SIKO in one day: there is a lot on offer for the interests of world politics today. What signal is US President Biden sending to the Europeans?

In the afternoon, the heads of the G7 will meet for a virtual summit and talk about the corona pandemic.

In the early evening there will be a “special edition” of the Munich Security Conference with many familiar faces.

The content of US President Biden * is eagerly awaited. Chancellor Merkel * also has a say.

Berlin / Munich – This Friday (February 19th) is a very important day for international exchange. First a virtual G7 summit, then a lot of political celebrities meet at a kind of special edition of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting of the heads of state and government of the seven leading industrial nations (G7) will primarily focus on the development and distribution of corona vaccines *. The host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called for vaccine production to be accelerated. It was an unprecedented global achievement to develop a corona vaccine within around 300 days. The British government announced that the goal is to only need 100 days in the future.

“The development of viable coronavirus vaccines offers the tempting prospect of a return to normal, but we cannot rest on our laurels,” said Johnson. “As heads of state and government of the G7 we have to say: never again.” Johnson also called on the G7 to increase its financial support for the Covax vaccination initiative for the benefit of poor countries. US President Joe Biden, who will be attending the meeting for the first time, plans to provide up to four billion US dollars for this purpose. The White House * announced on Thursday (local time) that it would initially pledge two billion dollars at the summit. The US government wants to release another two billion dollars over a period of two years if other donors had also fulfilled their commitments.

Virtual G7 summit: global fight against the corona pandemic

Federal Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) * set the goal of vaccinating at least 20 percent of the population in developing countries against the coronavirus by the end of the year. “At the moment a total of 27 billion euros are missing,” he told the newspapers of Funke media group. “This is unacceptable. A global vaccination campaign must not fail because of money. ”Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * will promise“ a considerable increase in funding ”for Covax at the summit.

Afterwards Merkel wants to give a short press conference at 4 p.m. The G7 includes Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the USA and Canada. A personal meeting of the G7 leaders is currently planned for another meeting from June 11th to 13th in Carbis Bay on the Cornwall coast.

Munich Security Conference: Top-class guest list – focus on the relationship between the USA and Europe

In the afternoon, some of the G7 members then gather at the virtual Munich security conference. Mind you: The organizers officially refer to the conference on February 19th as “MSC Special Edition 2021”, a television production. It should be the start of the “Road to Munich 2021”, during which further events and background discussions are planned. “The 57th Munich Security Conference will take place later in 2021,” says the website – depending on the pandemic.

The focus of the conference will be the new beginning in the relations between the USA and its European partners, which had plummeted to a low point under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump *. The transatlantic coordinator of the federal government, Peter Beyer (CDU), said the Rheinische Post, he expects concrete statements from Biden on cooperation with the EU. “A close Western alliance that goes far beyond the cooperation of the Obama years would be ideal.”

A message that not only the Europeans should have been pleased with on Friday morning: After the exit under Trump *, the USA is now officially part of the Paris climate agreement again. At daybreak on the US east coast, the United States returned to the historic treaty of 2015, according to the UN.

“MSC Special Edition 2021”: Biden speaks for the first time as US President

The conference will be moderated by ARD correspondent Natalie Amiri and the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger. The guest list is top-class. A US President * spoke to Biden for the first time at the security conference founded 58 years ago. As Senator and Vice President, however, he has already been there several times – most recently in 2019. At that time, with a view to US politics under Trump, he promised: “That too will pass. We come back.”

Munich Security Conference program “Special Edition 2021” 4 p.m .: Welcome, including with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder 4.15 p.m .: UN Secretary General António Guterres 4.35 p.m .: Microsoft founder Bill Gates and WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 5.15 p.m .: US President Joe Biden, Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron 6 p.m .: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg 6.45 p.m .: John Kerry, US President’s Special Envoy on Climate 7 p.m .: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

You can read all the important information about the G7 summit and the Munich Security Conference in this ticker – you will also find a live stream of the BR here. (cibo / dpa)