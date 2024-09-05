Several shots were fired near the Nazi Museum and Documentation Center and the Israeli Consulate in central Munich. According to the police of the Bavarian capital, Law enforcement officers shot at a suspect who was hit and died. This was reported by the Bavarian capital’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, adding that “the perpetrator died from his serious injuries.”

Munich, Shooting Near Israeli Consulate: One Dead. The Images



Who is the attacker?

Armed assailant killed in shootout with police in Munich is an ‘Austrian citizen’. A spokeswoman for the police in the Bavarian capital told LaPresse. The suspect is already known to the authorities for being close to the Islamist scene, according to German and Austrian media. “We cannot confirm this information at the moment,” the spokeswoman said.

No consulate staff member was involved

The Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed at the time of the shooting, making it clear that No consulate staff members were involved in the incident. Police have urged people to avoid the affected area. The officers, who intervened in large numbers, set up road barriers to prevent passage and isolate the entire area between Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz.

What would be behind the attack?

According to the magazine’s website Focus, the episode could be connected to the anniversary of the attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics against the athletes of the Israeli delegation by the terrorist organization Black September.

What happened

The suspect allegedly went to the Documentation Center on Nazism with a long-barreled pistol and opened fire on the police station who returned fire, as also reported by Picture. “There is currently no evidence of any other suspects connected to the operation,” Munich police said.adding that “due to the current operational situation, we have increased the presence of law enforcement in the city area.” “However, we have no indications of other suspicious locations or persons,” the police added.

Benedikt Franke, managing director of the Munich Security Conference (Siko), heard the shots. His office is next to the area where the shooting took place. “Our office is currently cordoned off by the police. Our employees are in isolation. At exactly 9:10 a.m., a loud bang was suddenly heard. At least a dozen shots were heard. At the moment, we don’t know anything else,” Franke told Picture.

Israeli President Herzog Calls Steinmeir: United in the Face of Terror

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier after the shooting and thanked the security forces for quickly neutralizing the gunman. “On the day when our brothers and sisters in Monaco should have stood in memory of our brave athletes murdered by terrorists 52 years ago, a hate-filled terrorist has come and tried once again to murder innocent people“, he said on X, thanking the German security services “for their rapid action.” “Together we stand strong in the face of terror. Together we will win,” Herzog added..

The Federal Minister of the Interior: the protection of Israeli institutions has the “top priority

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser considers the Munich shooting a serious incident and reiterated that the protection of Israeli institutions has the “highest priority”. “This is a serious accident,” Faeser said in Berlin, adding that he did not want to speculate on the incident and would wait for further details. “I would like to thank the Munich police very much, who, in my opinion, are doing a good job,” Faeser said. “The protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as you know, is an absolute priority,” the minister added.stressing that it is very bitter that the incident occurred in front of the Nazi Documentation Center and the Israeli Consulate General.

Israeli Consul in Munich: Shooting Shows How Dangerous Rise of Anti-Semitism Is

«We are very grateful to the Munich police force for their actions and cooperation. This event shows how dangerous the rise of anti-Semitism is.”. He said it, in a statement to LaPresse, Talya Lador-Fresher, Israeli Consul General in Munich. «It is important that public opinion raises its voice against all this. Our Consulate General was closed today to commemorate 52 years since the terrorist attack on the Olympic Games,” the Consul General said.