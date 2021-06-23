OfGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

Germany versus Hungary: This is the classico of European politics. Orban rubs his hands together. But when FC Bayern make a guest appearance in Qatar, the zeal wanes, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

The Munich city council has done something with its rainbow protest: The Hungarian head of government Orban cancels his trip to Germany, the (German) EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen announces political investigations against the government in Budapest, the world press, first of all the New York Times, reports extensively. The only thing missing is the appeal to the UN Security Council. Local politicians can also develop great power in the global village.

European Championship dispute over the Allianz Arena: It is no coincidence that Germany and Orban of all places clash

It is no coincidence that – as with the migration dispute – it is once again Germany that is clashing so hard with Orban’s Hungary. Both see themselves in the right – and in their self-imposed parade roles: here the Germans purified in the fire of two world fires as the guardians of universal human rights, there Orban as the fearless defender of traditional family values ​​against evil powers abroad.

The fact that the autocrat, with his well-calculated provocations and the agitation against minorities, gets through with the majority of his citizens and that the more violent the international protests are, the more they swear to themselves, that is the annoying thing about the whole hoopla.

Hungarians under fire: One would wish the same zeal if Bayern were to make a guest appearance in Qatar

Despite all the sympathy for the work against discrimination, which gives many German citizens such a comfortable feeling: the rainbow number is also a little cheap. The same zeal that many German citizens, including the big football idols, show in their colorful protest, one would wish for when world football is a guest at the World Cup in Qatar or when FC Bayern sets up its winter quarters there. Orban wants to stigmatize homosexuals – the emir doesn’t dwell on it for long and throws gays into prison for years. But when it comes to business, morality quickly becomes a nuisance.

