Munich Security Conference | Stubb in Munich: Zelenskyi extended an invitation to Kiev

Finland future president Alexander Stubb says the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to visit Kiev in the near future.

Zelenskyi and Stubb met on Saturday in connection with the Munich Security Conference.

Stubb says that he has assured Zelensky that both Finland's political and military support for Ukraine will continue.

According to Stubb, the presidents also discussed, for example, the peace meeting that Switzerland is scheduled to organize in the near future.

Stubb was asked if the conference is meaningful if all parties do not participate. In other words, if Russia is not present.

“I think it's a very meaningful conference,” Stubb said.

Stubbs commented on the Munich Security Conference to Finnish and international journalists at a press conference on Sunday morning.

He emphasized that he is there as a professor, and Finland has a president Sauli Niinistö. He described his meetings as very informal.

On Sunday, Stubb will also participate in the closing panel discussion on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference. The theme of the discussion is the future of geopolitics.

Stubb's visit to Munich draws attention in Finland because it is his first visible international appearance after his election.

He will officially start as president after the inauguration on March 1.

of Munich the annual security conference is now taking place for the 60th time.

Strong themes in the discussions have been transatlantic relations and Donald Trump a possible return to the presidency and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

A large number of leaders from around the world have participated in the conference. Among others, the vice president of the United States was present Terrible HarrisUnited States Secretary of State Antony BlinkenNATO Secretary General Jens StoltenbergPresident of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

