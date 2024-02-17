Munich Security Conference | Stubb and Zelenskyi met in Munich

“We are very grateful [Suomen] for support and a warm attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Zelenskyi wrote in X.

Finland newly elected president Alexander Stubb and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met on Saturday in connection with the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyi said on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

“We are very grateful [Suomen] for the support and warm attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians. It is important to maintain Finland's support for Ukraine on its way to becoming a member of NATO and the European Union,” Zelenskyi wrote.

Stubb participated in the conference as a professor.