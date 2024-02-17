Even those who reject Trump's vicious speeches about NATO must accept that Americans find the imbalance in defense spending unfair. Germany must respond appropriately to the threat.

Dhe sleepy Germany woke up this week with a minor panic attack. Donald Trump has threatened to end nuclear protection for those who pay too little for NATO. The presidential candidate even held out the prospect of throwing defaulting payers to Russia. This shocked Europe and terrified Berlin. The guests arriving at the Munich Security Conference were therefore given a particularly warm welcome.

The conference is like a winter meeting by the tiled stove: outside it is becoming increasingly uncomfortable, but in the Bayerischer Hof conversations and diplomacy warm the soul. Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder welcomed American Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich with a gingerbread heart the size of an umbrella. People in Bavaria seem happy to have any American member of Congress who can be shown how unfortunate it would be if the Bavarian Court came under Russian control. The head of the conference, Christoph Heusgen, hopes that the meeting will see the quarreling American politicians find ways to come together, for example on the 60 billion Ukraine package, which Ukraine urgently needs.