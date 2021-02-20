D.he transatlantic coordinator of the federal government, Peter Beyer, expressed his satisfaction with the clear commitment of the new American President Joe Biden to a close partnership with Europe. “After the uncertainty of the Trump years, he has shown the West a powerful perspective for the coming decades,” said the CDU politician. “We now have to fill this offer with life and concrete politics.”

In a speech at the virtual Munich security conference on Friday, Biden described the partnership with Europe as a “cornerstone” of American foreign policy and clearly committed to NATO: “America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back. ”Beyer said Beijing and Moscow must not have been happy to see this expression of new Western unity, and that is a good thing. Now the West has to go one step further: “We have to develop transatlantic strategies for dealing with system rivals China and Russia.”

However, Beyer missed the subject of trade in Biden’s speech. “The time of punitive tariffs must come to an end,” he said. Instead, the close allies EU and America should negotiate a free trade agreement. “I expect that the speed will be really set here soon. Only together as a transatlantic partner can we master the challenges of the 21st century. “

Lambsdorff: “A powerful symbol for the cohesion of the West”

The former Federal Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) also rated Biden’s speech positively. “What an optimistic, friendly and committed invitation to us Germans and Europeans to shape the future together,” said Gabriel to the news portal t-online. “Now it is up to us to accept this invitation.” But Gabriel also sees many areas in which more cooperation is necessary: ​​“In climate protection, in the fight against the pandemic, in the reform of international organizations, in disarmament and fair trade relations, too the defense of democracy, in the fight against terrorism and against the advance of authoritarian regimes. “

The Green MP Jürgen Tritten told t-online that Biden’s speech shows how the United States wanted to return to international politics – “with realpolitik and cooperation”. Transatlantic relations played a major role in this. “Europe is no longer“ worse than China ”as it was with Trump. That is good news. ”Left-wing politician Gregor Gysi also saw parts of Biden’s speech positively. “It is to be welcomed that Joe Biden wants to solve global problems such as climate change or the fight against the corona pandemic in international cooperation,” Gysi told the news portal.

FDP foreign politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff described Biden’s speech as “strong” because it was both forward-looking and thought-provoking. “The fact that he was the first incumbent President of the United States to ever take part in a Munich security conference was a powerful sign of the cohesion of the West,” he told t-online.