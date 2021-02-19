D.he American President Joe Biden sees the world at the crossroads between autocracy and democracy. He is building on allies in Europe to strengthen Western values. In his speech at the digital Munich security conference, Biden said on Friday: “We have to prove that our model is not a historical relic.” In Europe and the United States, too, “democratic progress is being attacked,” said the President, who is from Washington was switched on. In the face of the pandemic or the “fourth industrial revolution”, democracies need to show that they are capable of delivering results for their citizens.

Biden is looking for allies in Europe especially for the “long-term strategic competition” with China. The competition with the Asian power will be “tough”; together one must oppose the Beijing policy of economic coercion.

Biden called for something similar for Russia policy. Under President Vladimir Putin, Moscow is trying to weaken the United States, European unification and the transatlantic alliance. That will be more difficult for the Kremlin if the partners in America and Europe stand together. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) explicitly agreed with Biden. She openly admitted that there had been no progress in the Ukraine crisis for years. Merkel called for a “transatlantic Russia policy”.

Without naming his predecessor Donald Trump and his politics, Biden promised to regain European confidence in the Americans and their leadership role. The President praised the fact that Europeans were spending more and more money on defense. His predecessor Donald Trump had insisted on it. Merkel affirmed that this path was the right one. Because it is not enough to talk about values, you have to “get results”. She added, “There is nothing good unless you do it.”



In doing so, Germany must “jump beyond its own shadow,” said Merkel. “We also have to act where we have to make an effort. And make an effort, which sometimes also means jumping over one’s own shadow. “For example, Germany would be willing to stay longer in Afghanistan with soldiers,” if it serves the successful mission, “said the Chancellor.” The withdrawal must not end in that the wrong forces gain the upper hand there. “Before that, the Bundestag would have to extend the Afghanistan mandate. At Biden’s address, Merkel said:” There is a lot to be done. Germany is ready for a new chapter in the transatlantic partnership. “

Biden confirmed America’s willingness to participate in talks with Iran on the nuclear program. At the conference, the President and Chancellor were cautious about the prospects. Washington, Berlin, Paris and London offered talks to the country on Thursday to return to the 2015 pact. It was the first official confirmation from the Biden administration that the United States was seeking a return to the nuclear deal. The Iranian government spoke on Friday of a mere “gesture” by Washington and insisted that Washington must first lift the sanctions before Iran again complies with all the requirements of the original agreement.