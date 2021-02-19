In the pandemic, Siko is also switching to home office. Joe Biden hands out niceties from the White House. Russia and China are missing this time.

BERLIN taz | Very nice, the new US president. Joe Biden will appear at the Munich Security Conference (Siko) on late Friday afternoon. Not actually on site at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, as always on the third weekend in February, but switched on from the White House in accordance with the pandemic. It is his first major appearance in at least virtual foreign countries since he took office in January. And he is primarily using the opportunity to share a few niceties with the US allies in Europe.

“I’m sending a clear message: America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back, ”he said at the beginning of his 15-minute appearance. Under him, said Biden, the US will work closely with its allies. Consultations with the allies are a matter of course for him. And Article 5 of the NATO treaty, in which the allies ensure mutual support in the event of war, is not up for discussion for him. This sound, it is the counter program to what Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump broadcast for four years.

Especially since Biden touches the conflict issues, which also exist between him and the European allies, at the Munich online event at most very carefully. Military spending, for example, which the US wants the Europeans to increase even more: he welcomes the fact that other NATO countries are now investing more, Biden only says.

He leaves out the demand that NATO should reach the two percent quota soon. He remains similarly cautious with regard to Western policy towards China and Russia, where the new US government actually wants more European toughness.

Justification from Merkel

The federal government did not expect anything else in advance. There they know: The new US administration is still sorting itself out. As usual in Washington, important positions in the government apparatus are only filled gradually. Detailed strategies and concrete expectations simply do not yet exist in many areas.

When Angela Merkel switched on from the Chancellery immediately after Biden’s appearance, she nevertheless justified herself – for the fact that Germany is still far removed from NATO’s two percent quota. “Of course, we continue to feel committed to this two percent target and will continue to work on it,” she affirms. The federal government has already increased military spending significantly.

And in addition to the actual expenditure, it also depends on “what we then bring into the transatlantic partnership,” emphasizes Merkel and mentions as examples the German participation in the Afghanistan mission, Bundeswehr troops in the Baltic States and German soldiers in Mali. Something like this has already been heard from German government representatives in Munich in previous years.

Different than usual

Otherwise, there is hardly anything else at this Siko. Usually hundreds of participants travel to the conference, which lasts several days, including numerous heads of state and government as well as foreign and defense ministers. Due to the corona pandemic, this time the meeting is limited to an online event lasting around three hours. “MSC Special Edition 2021” came up with the name of the conference leader, Wolfang Ischinger. According to his ideas, there should also be a “real” Siko later this year. An exact date has not yet been set.

What is missing from the online version: spontaneous questions from the audience. Biden and Merkel do not have to ask themselves any questions, they disengage immediately after their speeches. This also applies to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Other participants – including Bill Gates, Ursula von der Leyen, John Kerry and French President Emmanuel Macron – are only asked briefly prepared questions from selected young executives. There are therefore no spontaneous discussions or details.

Less variety

And the podiums themselves are less diverse than usual. The West is among itself and conjures up a new unity. Unlike in recent years, there are no representatives from Russia, Iran or China – although that would have been very interesting given the current world situation.

Seen in this light, the conference is going back a little to its roots. The conference has been taking place in the Bavarian capital since 1963. At that time, the event was still called the “International Defense Studies Meeting”. Not only in its early days – strongly shaped by the Cold War – the Siko was still an exclusively Western event.

Demo on Saturday

Because of the strong influence of geopolitical big counters: inside, but also because it was gladly used by the armaments industry behind the scenes as a formidable place to initiate business, it still meets with fierce criticism from peace activists today. Protest against it is always part of Siko. This is no different even in corona times.

As in previous years, there will be a “International Munich Peace Conference“Instead – however, like Siko, purely digital. “With the peace conference we want to promote a rethink and a change of direction,” says Thomas Rödl, one of the organizers, in his opening speech on Friday afternoon. Security for the people requires a policy of common security, balance of interests and international cooperation, according to the member of the German Peace Society – United War Resisters (DFG-VK).

Under the motto “Lockdown for Armaments, Military and War”, the “Action alliance against the NATO security conference“Again called for the traditional anti-war demonstration – and not just digitally. “For our demo we have a detailed infection protection concept that all participants will adhere to,” assures spokesman for the alliance, Claus Schreer.

In accordance with the corona rules, the peace movements want to move from Marienplatz to the Bayerischer Hof on Saturday, where Siko takes place in non-corona times. Thanks to the absence of enemy images, this time it should be a much smaller demonstration than in previous years, in which several thousand people took part.