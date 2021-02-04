D.he Public Prosecutor’s Office in Munich is investigating an employee of the AfD member of the Bundestag Petr Bystron for illegal arms trafficking. The employee in the constituency office of the Munich AfD parliamentarian was one of 16 suspects, confirmed the public prosecutor’s office spokesman Klaus Ruhland on Thursday evening in Munich.

First, the “taz” reported on the allegations against the woman in connection with an international arms dealer ring. The case led from Croatia to Germany, confirmed Ruhland. It is also about violations of the War Weapons Control Act.

The ZDF magazine “Frontal21” had already reported in December last year about investigations against a main suspect and other people. In the arms deals there are connections to the right-wing extremist spectrum and in some cases to so-called Reich citizens.

The AfD employee also confirmed the investigation, reported the “taz”. According to the newspaper, Bystron himself did not want to comment on the investigation. A request from the German Press Agency in the constituency office initially went unanswered.

According to the report, weapons were allegedly smuggled from Croatia to Germany between 2015 and 2018, allegedly intended for members of the right-wing extremist scene. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed that the homes and offices of several suspects had been searched. Some weapons were also found.

Internal messenger messages received by the “taz” indicate that the woman is interested in buying. It was unclear whether she eventually acquired a weapon, the report said. At least once, she also networked the main suspect, who was also active in the AfD, with another potential arms buyer from Bavaria.