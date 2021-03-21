Klub boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has once again categorically ruled out Hansi Flick’s departure after this season and a possible engagement of the Bayern coach as national coach at this point in time. “It has nothing to do with probability. That’s a fact, ”said Rummenigge of“ Welt am Sonntag ”. “We are well advised to finish what we have contractually agreed on. I communicated this to Hansi in no uncertain terms. ”He recorded this“ professionally ”. “I have a good and relaxed relationship with him,” said the 65-year-old CEO of the German record champions.

With a view to speculation about the future of Flick, who is being traded as a possible successor because of the announced resignation of national soccer coach Joachim Löw after the EM this summer, Rummenigge had previously stated that Bayern would be “crazy” if they should let the coach go early. Flick has a contract with the Munich company that will not end until mid-2023. The 56-year-old coach recently emphasized that he wanted to concentrate on his tasks at Bayern. However, Löw’s former assistant did not explicitly rule out a commitment as a national coach from the summer.

Flick said he had recently settled differences with Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. “FC Bayern is a big family. And everything that happens in the family has to be left in the family, ”said Rummenigge. “And that’s exactly how they behaved. I think it’s wonderful that the two of them agreed and ended this between themselves. It’s like FC Bayern. “He calls it”family affairs. And we don’t necessarily have to surpass the Royal Family in England in that regard ”.

Flick had reported last week that the differences between him and Salihamidzic had been resolved in a short conversation. The most recent transfers and the squad equipment, for which there is less money than before, were seen as a point of conflict. “The relationship has resulted in six titles,” said Rummenigge. “A relationship is always important, but it shouldn’t be overinterpreted either. Everyone here has to do their best for FC Bayern, they both do that. “

Rummenigge also defended FC Bayern’s partnership with Qatar’s national airline, Qatar Airways. “There is no contradiction in launching an anti-racism campaign in our home country that will hopefully have a global impact, agreeing on industrial sponsorship with Qatar Airways and then making it clear in Qatar what social values ​​FC Bayern stands for” he said, speaking of “change through rapprochement”.

The host of the 2022 World Cup is repeatedly criticized for violations of human rights. Most recently, a report by the British Guardian caused a sensation, according to which 6500 guest workers in the emirate had died in the past ten years. Qatar rejected the criticism. The airline Qatar Airways has been a Bayern sponsor since 2018, and the record champions also move into their annual winter training camp in Qatar.

“In 2018, Angela Merkel asked medium-sized companies to enter into business relationships with Qatar, to get involved in partnerships,” said Rummenigge. “We don’t do anything else. FC Bayern is a successful football club, but also a commercial enterprise that could not exist in the world without commercial partnerships. We are no different from corporations such as VW, Daimler, Deutsche Bank and many others who also work economically with Qatari partners. “

Read the FAZ text “Das Schweigen des FC Bayern” on how the club deals with the issue of Qatar and critical fans.

The 65-year-old said the critical reports also said “there is still a lot to do in Qatar. The country is still a long way from being up to date with, for example, European standards with regard to the rights of workers. ”However, progress comes“ step by step ”. Rummenigge also referred to the record champions’ activities in Qatar: “Wherever FC Bayern appear, we also represent our German and European values.” However, football must not be overused. “He can’t save the whole world,” said Rummenigge. “Sometimes I have the impression that some are currently asking him to do that.”