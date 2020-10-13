S.Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting proved his good reputation as a team colleague. The new Bayern striker spontaneously stepped in as a translator for the Frenchman Bouna Sarr when he had technical problems. “I’m super happy to be here,” said the former attacker for Munich’s Champions League final opponent Paris Saint-Germain when introducing him and Sarr. “I’m just happy to be back in the Bundesliga and Germany.”





Hamburger SV, 1. FC Nürnberg, FSV Mainz 05 and FC Schalke were the stops before the two foreign engagements at Stoke City and PSG. Now the 31-year-old wants to convince as a backup for Robert Lewandowski at the German soccer record champions.

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic smiled happily when he presented Choupo-Moting, who had been signed for a year without a transfer, and Bouna Sarr, who was allegedly brought in by Olympique Marseille for ten million euros, in Munich on Monday. In poker, he was not able to announce the signing of David Alaba, whose contract will expire in a year, despite all the joy. “We’re not going to give David an ultimatum, we’re not going to play games,” he said. For months, the German record champions have been negotiating with the 28-year-old Alaba and his advisor to extend the contract, which will expire in summer 2021.

“We all know what we have in David and try to convince him. We would of course be happy if he stayed in Munich and we hope that the signature will be made at some point, ”said Salihamidzic. Alaba moved to Munich in the summer of 2008. As part of the national team, Alaba last spoke about the importance of Bavaria as his current center of life. “I feel very comfortable in Munich, it has been my home for twelve years. I was able to experience very nice moments there, ”said Alaba.

Salihamidzic expressed himself more cautiously with Jérôme Boateng (32), whose contract also expires next summer. “We appreciate Jérôme very much,” said the sports director and praised the central defender’s performance on the way to the Champions League victory. Now you want to keep working until winter, then keep looking. Boateng himself had been vague. For him, a contract extension and a move abroad are possible.

Full-back Sarr signed for four years, while the Munich team secured the services of Marc Roca (Espanyol Barcelona) and Douglas Costa (Juventus Turin) in last-minute purchases. In “difficult times” you had to deal with the budget correctly, said Salihamidzic. “This year has a calendar that presents us with major tasks. That is why we are still active in the transfer market and have positioned our squad very, very well across the board. “

When asked about Callum Hudson-Odoi from FC Chelsea and Sergiño Dest, who switched from Ajax Amsterdam to FC Barcelona, ​​the sports director did not comment specifically. He did not want to talk about players who were not under contract with Bayern, he said. But with transfers there are limits and a point where more has to fit.

The former Neymar colleague Choupo-Moting has a lot of international experience. The 49-time Cameroonian international lost the Champions League final with PSG in August in his last competitive match for the Parisian glamor troupe against Munich, but he also has fond memories of Bayern. He scored his first Bundesliga goal eleven years ago in the 1: 2 defeat of the Franks. Flanked by Salihamidzic and Sarr, he was only too happy to tell that he had already told Neymar before the final tournament in Portugal that Bayern were his favorite at the pot.

As in Paris, Choupo-Moting wants to stay behind Lewandowski without complaint in Munich. “For me Lewandowski is the best player in the world,” he said. “But no striker can make all the games.” In Paris, he was not only praised for important goals like in the semi-finals in Portugal, but also by coach Thomas Tuchel for his integrative character in the team. Less known in the Bundesliga is Sarr, who continues a long tradition. Whether once Bixente Lizarazu, Willy Sagnol or now Benjamin Pavard or Lucas Hernández – French full-backs have had successful times at FC Bayern.

Munich has long been looking for a full-back, Álvaro Odriozola, who was on loan from Real Madrid last year, was only a stopgap solution. Sarr should get more playing time and give the long-running Pavard breaks. For him, FC Bayern could also be a stepping stone for the national team. “Of course, this is a club that gets a lot of attention as the current European champion. Still, I have to do a good job on the pitch. I’m not putting any pressure on myself, ”said Sarr cautiously.