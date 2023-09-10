Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The prices are as steep as the rock faces: in a hut in Tyrol you need a lot of change. But Munich visitors don’t complain.

Munich – Eight euros for an apple strudel, 17.90 for a plate of pasta: At the Tyrolean Falkenhütte at 1,848 meters, visitors have to dig deep into their pockets for culinary mountain pleasure. Not just in that Discussion about summit crosses tempers are heating up on the mountain, but also about the steep prices.

The Austrian Krone newspaper had compared hut prices, and even the Kaunergrat Hut at 2817 meters, which can only be served by helicopter, had cheaper prices than the Falken Hut. You only pay 5.50 euros for a strudel at the Kaunergrathütte. But the landlord of the Falkenhütte is now retaliating and defending his prices. What’s more: some of his visitors even find them cheap, especially the ones from Munich.

Falkenhütte in Tyrol: Hut owner admits: Penne “overcalculated”

Visitors from the Bavarian capital would have no complaints about the prices. “On the contrary, they ask us why we are so cheap,” explains Bert Rackwitz to the Krone newspaper. Rackwitz continues: “We calculate every dish that we have on the menu very carefully.” However, when it comes to the 17.90 euros for the penne all’Arrabiata, he admits, “we probably overcalculated”; already expensive.”

Steep mountains, steep prices: The Falkenhütte in Tyrol. © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Karina Baumgart

Nevertheless, he justifies his prices: “We don’t work here for fun and games, after all it’s about our existence,” he explains. A big profit, no one could make a profit from the shelter in Karwendel anyway. The innkeeper, who comes from Bavaria, cites, among other things, garbage transport as a major cost item that must be passed on to visitors. A ton of garbage accumulates in a week.

Hut landlord Rackwitz pays his staff “great”: the dishwasher gets 2,000 euros net

Transporting the food is also time-consuming. A supplier would need half a day to do this. Rackwitz: “That’s why we founded our own company with a driver who takes care of the hut.” The tire wear alone is enormous. Rackwitz also prides himself on paying his staff good money. He only employs skilled workers and pays them “super”. A waiter gets 2,500 euros net from him, and a dishwasher still gets 2,000 euros.

