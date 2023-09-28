MUNICH. Two young Italians were arrested at the Oktoberfest in Munich for giving the Nazi salute. The two, both twenty-four years old, from the provinces of Isernia and Matera, around 5.45pm on Wednesday 27 September were with friends in one of the avenues of the famous beer festival when they began to cause confusion and dissent among those present by performing the Hitlergruss (“Hitler salute”, in German) with their arms raised, and “filming each other with their smartphones and applauded by their companions”, as the Munich police said in a statement. Both were detained by Oktoberfest security until officers arrived and arrested them.

Since neither of them has a permanent residence in Germany, the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed their detention to avoid the risk of flight. In Germany, the outstretched hand salute is prohibited by law and punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of varying amounts, at the discretion of the judges. Today the two were brought before the investigating judge who validated the arrest and ordered that the precautionary measure be maintained until the trial, the date of which has not yet been set. The Munich judiciary is particularly severe in cases like this, it tends to impose high fines because it is believed that if the Nazi salute is unacceptable throughout Germany it is particularly so in what was “the capital of the National Socialist movement”.