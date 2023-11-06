Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The trial against Gil Ofarim for alleged defamation begins before the Leipzig regional court. The musician talks about alleged hostility.

Leipzig – The trial against the musician Gil Ofarim starts this Tuesday (November 7th) in the Leipzig regional court. The 41-year-old from Munich has to answer for false suspicion and defamation.

Gil Ofarim: Munich musician confirms allegations of anti-Semitism

At the beginning of October 2021, Ofarim made anti-Semitism allegations against the employee of a Leipzig hotel in a self-distributed video on social media. The accused denies the allegations. According to a report from a law firm, there is no truth to Ofarim’s allegations.

Ofarim, however, reaffirmed this shortly before the trial began. He sticks to his version that he was allegedly subjected to anti-Semitic insults in the hotel because he was wearing a necklace with a Star of David. At first he was ignored in a queue in front of the reception. The employee then allegedly asked him to take off the Star of David necklace. Only then could he check in, he claimed.

Well-known rock musician from Munich: Gil Ofarim. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

Gil Ofarim: Munich singer is on trial in Leipzig

Ofarim is Jewish and the son of the well-known Israeli singer Abi Ofarim (1937 to 2018). At the beginning of April 2022, the Leipzig public prosecutor’s office charged him with defamation and false suspicion. According to the public prosecutor’s assessment, the incident did not occur as described. Because of the special significance and public impact of the case, the public prosecutor’s office decided to file charges with the regional court.

Ofarim is the lead singer of the bands “Zoo Army” and “Acht”, and also works as an actor, musical performer, voice actor and radio presenter. In 2012 he took part in the program “The Voice of Germany”, which made him known to a wider audience in Germany.

Gil Ofarim: Munich residents with a Jewish religion report anti-Semitic hostility

“I know what happened to me. For me it wasn’t about the employee, but about anti-Semitism. “I’m glad that a lot will now come out that hasn’t been said or written before,” he said World on Sunday about the alleged incident in Leipzig. “I didn’t even begin to expect what this video would trigger. I think you can see in the video that I was just shocked,” he continued: “I’ve had a lot of experience with anti-Semitic sayings, but not in a hotel like this.” (pm)