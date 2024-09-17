Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

According to surveys, Defense Minister Pistorius is significantly more popular than the Chancellor. (Archive photo) © Christian Charisius/dpa

Unrest in the SPD: Dieter Reiter questions Olaf Scholz’s candidacy for chancellor. He names Boris Pistorius as a possible alternative.

Munich – The SPD is simmering. And Dieter Reiter has now added fuel to the fire. The mayor of Munich has sharply criticized his party in an interview – and has also questioned Olaf Scholz’s candidacy for chancellor. Reiter suggested Defense Minister Boris Pistorius into play.

“Of course, Germany’s most popular politician is a possible candidate for the SPD chancellor,” Reiter told Daily Mirror“If someone like Boris Pistorius has such a reputation, the SPD must also think about whether he is the best choice for the candidacy for chancellor or whether to go into the race with the incumbent chancellor.”

In the interview, Reiter criticized the Chancellor’s hesitant and often unclear communication. “People want a Chancellor who talks to them, who understands them, who knows what concerns them, who is present,” said Reiter. That is not the case with Scholz at the moment. “Olaf Scholz is confronted with wars and crises, he has to make extremely difficult decisions,” the Munich mayor continued. However, he agrees with “99 percent” of his decisions.

Then the Chancellor’s long-time companion put his finger on the sore spot: “But my impression is that he actually always takes too long to decide and that he hardly explains his decisions at all. If he needs time to think about it, that’s fine, but then he should communicate it openly.”

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter questions Scholz’s candidacy for chancellor. © B. Lindenthaler/Imago

Reiter sees Boris Pistorius as a suitable candidate, especially because of his clear communication and authenticity. The defense minister is by far the most popular politician for many reasons, says Reiter: “He decides, he explains, he has clear messages, he talks to the troops. He says what he thinks and he fights.” That makes Pistorius “authentic.”

Pistorius shows “what a difference clear, understandable language makes.” Ultimately, the decision as to whether a change makes sense rests with Olaf Scholz himself, says Reiter. “And the initiative would then have to come from Olaf Scholz himself.”

Scholz had already said at the end of July that he wanted to be the SPD’s candidate for chancellor again in the 2025 federal election. A recent survey revealed a divided opinion within the SPD about the candidacy for chancellor. A third of SPD members consider Scholz to be the suitable candidate, while another third prefer Pistorius.

Reiter also criticized the SPD co-chairwoman. “Saskia Esken may have merits in the past, but her bizarre appearances are piling up,” said Reiter. “Anyone who says on television that nothing can be learned from the deadly IS attack in Solingen should no longer be at the head of the SPD.”

Reiter assessed the SPD’s situation as “serious, but not hopeless”. The latest election results and nationwide polls showed “that the SPD is currently far from being able to govern from 2025”. For Reiter, however, the current debate offers an opportunity for the SPD to reposition itself and convince people in the country of its policies. (red/AFP)