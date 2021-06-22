A.n Tuesday lunchtime, just under four hours after the European Football Union (UEFA) rejected his city’s rainbow plan with a press release, Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, stands in front of the town hall and takes a deep breath. “I find it embarrassing that UEFA forbids us here in Munich to give a sign of openness, tolerance, respect and solidarity with the many people in the LGBTIQ community,” he said in a serious voice.

“I also find it very disappointing that the German Football Association, despite the overwhelming political approval in Munich, Bavaria and the entire Federal Republic of Germany, did not see itself in a position or did not want to see itself in a position to influence this result. On the contrary. He made what I thought was a ridiculous counter-proposal, namely to illuminate the Allianz Arena on another day. I don’t know what the point of this proposal is. That the Allianz Arena will be illuminated on Christopher Street Day is something we figured out ourselves. “

By then, at the latest, one thing is certain: the mayor is not looking for dialogue, but rather confrontation. It is not just the SPD politician Reiter who is outraged that day about the decision that UEFA had previously announced. She has rejected the request from the Munich City Council to have the football arena for the preliminary round of the European Championship between Germany and Hungary shine in rainbow colors this Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ZDF and MagentaTV).

This has mainly to do with the content of the letter that Reiter sent to you on Monday. In this, he explicitly names a new law from Hungary as the reason for the inquiry, which is supposed to prohibit the education about homosexuality and transsexuality in school lessons in the future. A detail that UEFA puts at the center of its decision. In the press release already mentioned, it refers to being “a politically and religiously neutral organization”. “Given the political context of this particular request – a message aimed at a decision by the Hungarian Parliament – UEFA has to reject this request.”



The association met with a lack of understanding with its decision. It starts in Bavaria with Prime Minister Markus Söder and FC Bayern President Herbert Hainer and continues in the rest of the republic. Solidarity is particularly strong in the soccer cities. In Augsburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne and Wolfsburg, a decision will be made to have the football arenas lit up in rainbow colors on Wednesday evening. Actions are also announced in Dortmund and Mönchengladbach.

But one of them supports UEFA’s approach. On his Rainer Koch writes on the Facebook channel, who leads the DFB temporarily: “Since the lighting was justified by the Munich City Council as a targeted action against the decision of the Hungarian Parliament, it is no longer a mere statement in the common fight against any form of discrimination, but a political one Action.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the outrage also reached other European countries. The French international Antoine Griezmann posts a picture of the Munich arena on his Twitter channel, on which it shines in rainbow colors. And the former England international and soccer influencer Gary Lineker writes about the UEFA ban: “Ah, just do it anyway.” Do it anyway.

Dieter Reiter is approached about this possibility in front of the town hall in Munich. As an “old revolutionary”, as the mayor calls himself, he also thought about it, but: “I can’t do it myself because the arena is not owned by the city.” But that wasn’t it.

Because Reiter has come up with alternatives. He announces that he will flag the town hall with rainbow flags (the city council will vote on this on Wednesday morning, the approval seems certain) as well as a wind turbine that is in the immediate vicinity of the arena and the Olympic tower shine in these colors. “We will make it clear that we will not let such decisions by UEFA stop us from telling everyone in the world that we are for equality, for self-determination as far as sexual identity is concerned, for solidarity with people.” Amnesty International wants distribute flags in rainbow colors in front of the stadium

In its press release, UEFA wrote that it had advised the city of Munich to open the arena “either on June 28 – Christopher Street Liberation Day – or between July 3 and 9, during the Christopher Street Day week in Munich, to illuminate with the rain colors ”. And what about the days in between? On July 2nd, another quarter-final match of the European Championship will be played in Munich.