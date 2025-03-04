The months of struggle for the issue of the Munich marathon for the years 2025 and 2026 have recently ended with a surprising award-now a legal dispute follows. According to the previous organizer Gernot Weigl, Munich Athletics GmbH, founded by LG Stadtwerke Munich, also announced that it took legal action against the decision of the Munich district administrative department (KVR). Both had applied for the major event advertised every two years. After ten months of examination, a third applicant, the Laufstatt Event gGmbH, was awarded the contract.

While Weigl, who has made the race great since the turn of the millennium, may not understand why he was taken away from him in his view of marginal differences in the traffic concept, the LG Stadtwerke is about “receiving legal security for the upcoming tenders”. Last August she received the prospect of the KVR for her new two -round concept. Now she wanted to “understand” why “there was a U -turn afterwards,” explains Julia Riedl, managing director of LG Stadtwerke and Munich Athletics GmbH. The LG complains “contradictions between the original selection criteria and the actual decision”.

Jacob Minah, President of LG Stadtwerke Munich, makes it clear: “This clarification affects not only our concept, but also the future of the LG SWM. Without new sources of income, there will be inevitable reductions in the promotion of young and top sports in the coming year. ” Therefore, the legal process was taken after a legal examination.