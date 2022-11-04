Home page World

Yasina Hipp

The Munich resident rents an apartment for EUR 8.80 per square meter. According to the Munich tax office, however, this is not enough, and it appeals to the landlord to increase the costs.

Munich – As if the high rents, especially in the big cities, weren’t enough, the rising energy costs are now giving tenants a headache. Thanks to the one-off payment from the federal government, less money is withdrawn from most accounts in December. One person who doesn’t want his tenants to have to worry is Thaddäus Spegel. He rents out his apartment Munich district Sendling – and, according to the city of Munich, charges far too little rent for it. The city now wants to punish him for that, huh ZDF reported.

Munich landlord demands a maximum of 13.50 euros per square meter

It usually costs a square meter of living in the Bavarian state capital at least 20.95 euros. With Thaddäus Spegel, on the other hand, it is just a maximum of 13.50 euros. More than seven euros difference. And that doesn’t suit the Munich tax office at all. Spegel is now supposed to pay 41,445 euros in taxes to the Munich tax office. The landlord has no understanding for this at all: “I feel treated absolutely unfairly, that can’t be.” He will be punished for being a “fair landlord”. Spegel says: “The whole thing is somewhere beyond good and evil, I can’t understand that.”

Thäddaus Spegel rents out his apartment much more cheaply than is usual in Munich. © Screenshot/ZDF/Länderspiegel

But the Bavarian State Tax Office does not understand Spegels excitement. At the request of ZDF the state office informs that only the income tax law is being implemented and that is federal law.

TikTok users celebrate Munich landlords and want to move in with him

Thäddaus Spegel does not want to bow to this and is now going to court. He says, “What’s that to do with them? It’s my property and I’ll do my rents with it as I want as long as it’s mine.” On TikTok, an excerpt of the ZDFcontribution also caused a stir. Many cannot understand why Spegel should be punished for the fair rents, but see the problem in the German bureaucracy. Some users write: “Germany explained in a video”, “What’s going on in Germany” and others only mean: “You can’t understand something like that”. A desperate apartment seeker even asks: “Where can I apply for these apartments?”

It remains to be hoped that Thäddaus Spegel can continue to rent out its apartments cheaply. Otherwise, one or the other tenant may have to give up his apartment because of the high costs.