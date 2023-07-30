Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

A man from Munich had to be brought down into the valley by mountain rescuers. © ZOOM.TYROL

During a mountain tour in Tyrol, a 61-year-old man from Munich was surprised by a thunderstorm. Only hours later did the emergency services reach the emergency services.

Ellmau – Too late, in jeans and a T-shirt: A hiker from Munich (61) did pretty much everything wrong on a mountain tour on the Wilder Kaiser (Tyrol) on Saturday. The result: a dramatic rescue operation

The man didn’t leave the Wochenbrunner Alm near Ellmau until 11 a.m. – dressed only in jeans and a T-shirt: he wanted to climb the Ellmauer Halt (2,344 meters), the highest peak in the Wilder Kaiser. The difficult tour usually lasts 7.5 hours, there is a 1250 meter difference in altitude.

Munich is surprised by thunderstorms in Tyrol – emergency call landed in Croatia

The late riser was only at the summit at 5 p.m. During the descent, the man from Munich was surprised by a thunderstorm and lost his orientation. Instead of alerting the Tyrolean mountain rescue service by dialing 140, he called relatives, who in turn contacted the hiker’s brother, who was vacationing in Croatia.

He then called the Croatian control center, which forwarded the call to Lower Austria. The alarm did not reach the local mountain rescue service until around 10:30 p.m., and they reached the hiker on his cell phone. The 61-year-old was completely soaked and already severely hypothermic, could hardly make any calls and didn’t know exactly where he was. The Scheffau/Söll mountain rescue team responded immediately.

Austrian mountain rescuer: “Man would certainly not have survived the night”

At around 1 a.m., rescuers finally reached him 600 meters below the summit. They dragged him in a stretcher to the Gruttenhütte, from where an ambulance took him to the Kufstein hospital with severe hypothermia. The operation did not end until 4 a.m. on Sunday. Incidentally, the situation was life-threatening for the hiker: Hannes Höflinger from the Scheffau/Söllandl mountain rescue service said ORF: “Without the operation, the man would almost certainly not have survived the night.”

They too were lucky: a group of German mountaineers recently narrowly escaped an avalanche in Austria.