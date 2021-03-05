I.n his first year at Bayern Munich, Alexander Nübel was only supposed to study. In the second, however, the goalkeeper should have attacked and positioned himself as the successor to Manuel Neuer. That was the plan, not least concocted by the squad planners at the German record champions. But the attack will probably be called off because Nübel cannot make the ten missions that have been promised to him.

“This situation is unsatisfactory,” said Nübels advisor Stefan Backs in the “Kicker” before the top game on Saturday (6.30pm in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) against Borussia Dortmund. “If Alex no longer comes to play,” he added, “you have to think about a loan in the summer.” The curious thing: After the emotionally charged move from Schalke 04 to Bayern last summer, Nübel and Backs suggested the goalkeeper for the first two of the five contract years until mid-2025 – but Bayern wanted to keep the talent with them.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick did not position himself publicly on the idea of ​​a loan. “These are things that we discuss internally,” said the Munich coach on Friday. Nübel has the right to see things that way, but he “also knew what he was getting into. My job as a coach is to let the players play who we think are the best team at the moment, ”said Flick. “The clear number 1 is Manuel Neuer.”

Not another year without match practice

Above all, the current sports director Hasan Salihamidzic had pushed the transfer of the now 24-year-old Nübel and promised this stakes. Captain Neuer, however, did not want to miss a game, especially not voluntarily, and after the engagement of the potential successor he found his way back to a world goalkeeper form. There was therefore no reason for coach Hansi Flick to keep Salihamidzic’s promises to Nübel. Which, as expected, displeases the sports director.

So far, Nübel has only played in the DFB Cup against Düren (3: 0) and in the Champions League at Atlético Madrid (1: 1). In the final stages of the Bundesliga or in the play-offs of the premier class, he will probably have to watch. Nübel recently had a ligament injury, and now he’s fit again. Ten missions this season are an illusion, and because Neuer (34) has a contract until mid-2023, it will probably stay that way. But Nübel and FC Bayern agree: Another year without match practice would be counterproductive.

AS Monaco, trained by Niko Kovac, is said to be interested in a loan deal, for FC Bayern this would mean: They have to look for a new number two at least for the coming season. The contract of Ron-Thorben Hoffmann (21), who was planned as goalkeeper number three, expires at the end of the season. The once highly esteemed Christian Früchtl (21) should collect match practice at 1. FC Nürnberg, but does not even get beyond the role of the substitute at the second division club.