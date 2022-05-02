KShortly after their lackluster appearance in Mainz, the not at all masterful Bayern pros jet off to Ibiza for two days without their frustrated coach Julian Nagelsmann. “We accepted this as a team-building measure,” confirmed Munich’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic to the “Bild” newspaper on Sunday about the short trip and expressed hope: “Our team had set itself even higher goals this season and has been in the champions since we were eliminated League very busy with herself and her future path. As a player, I learned how strength can grow from defeat. Such joint action by the team can be an important basis here.”

After the game in Mainz, Munich were in a hurry. Nagelsmann was absent from the mandatory press conference; he only answered journalists’ questions directly after the game in the so-called mixed zone, so that he didn’t miss the plane that quickly brought the entourage back to Munich. In addition, the coach had already released his players for Sunday and Monday, the next training session is scheduled for this Tuesday. A number of players used their free time to make a trip to Ibiza. “It’s absolutely clear that our players will give their all with their professionalism and footballing strength against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday to give our fans a nice end to the season as German champions in their own stadium with a win,” said Salihamidzic.

Nagelsmann sees an urgent need for action at Bayern. Immediately after the embarrassing 1: 3 in Mainz, the Bayern coach indirectly asked the question of character and called for a personnel and structural inventory during the summer break. “When it seems like we have to do some service and there is no passion, that’s the point where we need to change something. That’s where we are right now,” said the 34-year-old, adding: “If you keep winning champions ten years in a row, there comes a time when you say we have to do things differently now. I want us to continue on the path successfully and not at some point say, shit, we missed the point.”

Magath criticizes FC Bayern

It remains to be seen whether the Ibiza trip will put Bayern back on the road to success before the end of the season. “It doesn’t fit at all, especially after a game like this,” criticized record national player Lothar Matthäus on TV channel Sky. “As Julian Nagelsmann, I would also take tougher action: the days off are canceled after a game like this.” Nagelsmann doesn’t do that, especially since he had already granted the free time beforehand. Even after the game, he didn’t see everything badly. “I also saw players who really wanted to win. But it was a bit less than at Mainz,” said the coach. This shouldn’t be repeated in the final games of the season, otherwise there will be further excitement over the champions’ lackluster performance.





