SStationary trains, stranded travelers and desperate commuters: An overhead line damaged during construction work in Munich severely affected Deutsche Bahn’s long-distance and local transport on Thursday. The large-scale restrictions after the incident at noon would continue into the night, said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn in the late afternoon. The repair itself will certainly take longer. “It is not yet possible to say whether traffic will flow smoothly again on Friday.”

After all, it has now been possible to divert individual trains via the Laim freight station. Nevertheless, trips to and from Munich are still strongly discouraged, the spokeswoman emphasized.

An excavator damaged the overhead lines

According to initial findings, an excavator during construction work for the second main S-Bahn line in the Munich-Laim area damaged a complete transverse structure that stretches the overhead lines over all tracks on the line. As a result, the important route between the main train station and Munich-Pasing was shut down. With a few exceptions, long-distance and regional transport as well as traffic on the main S-Bahn line in the state capital have been completely suspended. The Munich main station could not be approached.

“DB expressly apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” said Deutsche Bahn (DB). The breakdown during the construction work resulted in numerous train cancellations and delays, other trains ended prematurely or departed from other stations. As a result, many long-distance travelers were unable to start their journey in Munich or reach their destination.

Local transport is also affected

Local transport throughout the region was also severely affected, as regional trains and the S-Bahn network were affected by failures and deviating routes. An exception was the BRB diesel trains to the Bavarian Oberland, which ran normally according to the electronic timetable. The S7, which only merges into the main route after Laim, the central route of all S-Bahn lines through downtown Munich, soon continued.







In the main station, trains stood still indefinitely on almost all platforms. Passengers crowded into the station hall. Within a very short time, a long line formed in front of the travel center, and railway employees were surrounded by crowds of people. Those who could, tried to reach their destination by other means of transport. There was a great rush at the tram stops around the main train station, and there was a dispute between those waiting for free taxis.

After all, all passengers who had to postpone their planned journey due to the damage to the overhead line can use their ticket at a later date. “The train connection is lifted,” informed the railway. The ticket is also valid with a changed route up to the journey to the destination. Seat reservations could be canceled free of charge.

Hours after the incident, Deutsche Bahn also managed to get at least the ICE trains Hamburg-Berlin-Nuremberg-Munich and Hamburg-Dortmund-Frankfurt-Stuttgart-Munich to run to Munich every two hours. The state capital was thus reconnected to the long-distance network at least once an hour.