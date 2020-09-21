After nine years in office, Ludwig Spaenle is giving up his post as district chairman of the Munich CSU. Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich could be his successor.

Munich – The Munich CSU must look around for a new district chairman for the election year 2021, because Ludwig Spaenle, who is currently in office, has announced his early resignation. “With this I pave the way for a rejuvenation and the optimal placement of the CSU Munich free for the election year 2021 ”, the 59-year-old explains his decision in an internal letter to the party members.

CSU Munich: Ludwig Spaenle announces premature resignation as district chairman

Spaenlewho at the same time also Anti-Semitism Officer of the Free State has been since 2011 District Chairman the Munich CSU. After nine years at the head of the district association, it should now be over. His work as chairman had been an honor for him then as now, so Spaenle further.

The 59-year-old belonged to the Bavarian between 1994 and 2018 Parliament and has been represented again as a successor in this since May 2020. In addition, was Spaenle in two legislative terms Minister of State for teaching and cult or education and cult, science and art under Prime Minister Horst Seehofer. Markus Söder* however, renounced after his election as Prime Minister Spaenle in his cabinet what the relationship between the two CSU politicians should have massively burdened.

Resignation of Ludwig Spaenle: Justice Minister Eisenreich with the best chance of a successor

The CSU is within Bavaria divided into ten districts, the chairman of which had great influence and prestige throughout the whole Political party to have. As a favorite to succeed Ludwig Spaenle as district chairman of Munich CSU the Bavarian applies Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume, who is also a member of the Munich CSU, should only have outsider opportunities. (fd / dpa)