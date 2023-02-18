This February 18, during the Munich Conference, the United States officially accused Moscow of “crimes against humanity” in the war in Ukraine, which is approaching its first year. Meanwhile, Britain and Germany have advocated strengthening kyiv’s defenses for a long time, amid the intensification of the Russian invasion. On the ground, Kremlin troops assured this Saturday that they had taken control of a town near Kharkiv, in the east of the attacked nation.

Washington accuses Moscow of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.

Although the United States has previously pointed to this complaint, the Joe Biden government officially concludes that the Kremlin Army has perpetrated “crimes against humanity” during its invasion of Ukraine, the US vice president declared on February 18. , Kamala Harris, during the Security Conference in Munich.

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards and there is no question: these are crimes against humanity,” said Harris, who has also served as a prosecutor in his country.

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan visits a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kiev, on April 13, 2022, where Russia is accused of committing dozens of atrocities against civilians. © AFP/Fadel Senna

The political leader urged those responsible to be brought to justice.

“I say to all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors who are complicit in these crimes, they will be held accountable,” he said.

Although Washington’s official ruling, based on a legal analysis led by the US State Department, has no immediate consequences for the ongoing conflict, his position adds to efforts to eventually bring the culprits to justice. defendant’s bench.

In November 2022, the European Union announced that it will collaborate with the International Criminal Court to establish a specialized court to try these crimes, which include massacres, rape of women and children, and torture, among other abuses.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will issue a speech in which he will attack Russia, from Poland, next Friday, February 24, the first year of the war ordered by Vladimir Putin.

London and Berlin push to strengthen Ukraine “in the long term”

UK and Germany close ranks around Ukraine. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, put on the table ways to strengthen the Ukrainian Army “in the long term”. This was remarked on February 18, during the Munich Conference.

Sunak called for a new NATO charter to ensure “lasting peace” on Ukrainian territory. The goal is to help the country defend itself “again and again” against future declarations of war by Russia, he said.

“Now is the time to double our military support,” he remarked.

“The prime minister stressed the need for the allies to think not only about securing peace in the short term, but also about strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defenses,” a statement from the British premier’s office ratified.

Both Sunak and Scholz stressed that the recent approval for the shipment to Kiev of powerful German-made Leopard 2 and US-made Abrams tanks will be crucial for a “transformation on the ground”. As they pointed out, these measures will influence the course of the war ordered by Russia about a year ago.

“The leaders agreed on the need to maintain the record level of international support for Ukraine. They agreed that the recent international offers of main battle tanks and other equipment would be transformative on the ground,” the statement added.

The British prime minister urged “redouble military support” for the attacked nation, including the delivery of more weapons and the training of members of the Ukrainian forces.

Sunak: UK will help countries willing to send planes to Ukraine

Although London has refused to send combat planes to Ukrainian territory, in his statements this Saturday Sunak assured that his country could contribute in other ways.

The political leader offered to help other nations that are willing to deliver planes to Ukraine.

“Where other countries can provide aircraft immediately, the UK will happily support them to do so,” he told the annual Munich Security Conference.

According to official data, in 2022 London provided military assistance to kyiv for around 2.3 billion British pounds (about 2.77 billion dollars). A figure that includes tanks, other armored vehicles and anti-tank missiles. It has recently pledged to match or exceed that level of support through 2023.

FILE-A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet parked at the Vasilkov airbase on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on November 23, 2016. Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with fighter jets to help defy the Russian air superiority. © File / Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Separately, the leader of 10 Downing Street called on the Western allies to consider how they can ensure Russia pays for Ukraine’s reconstruction once the conflict ends.

“From human rights to reckless nuclear threats, from Georgia to Moldova, Russia has committed violation after violation against countries outside of NATO’s collective security (…) And the response from the international community has not been strong enough,” asserted.

Russia claims control of town near Kharkiv

As the international community discusses efforts to support the invaded nation, attacks on the ground are intensifying and Kremlin troops claim control of more regions.

In the last hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense assured that its men allegedly took the town of Hryanykivka, in the Kharkiv region, in eastern Ukraine.

Members of the Ukrainian Army prepare to transport a Russian tank captured during a counter-offensive operation, in the Kharkiv region of north-eastern Ukraine. Image released on September 11, 2022. © Press Service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Via Reuters

This is the area that is the protagonist of some of the bloodiest combat in the midst of Moscow’s attempts to retake positions lost in recent months, in the face of the advances and counteroffensives of the Ukrainian Army that seeks to regain control of its country’s territories.

“As a result of the offensive actions of the units of the Western group of troops, in the direction of Kupiansk, the town of Hryanykivka, in the Kharkiv region, was completely liberated,” said the spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Facing the first anniversary of the hostilities, Kiev warns of a greater offensive by Moscow to try to show the consequences of a conflict that also leaves thousands dead on the Russian side and questions in its own country.

