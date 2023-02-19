Munich Conference | Finland may change its policy on the publicity of Ukraine’s arms packages

19.2. 19:49

Munich

Minister of Defense Mikko Savolan according to the beginning of the week, Finland will finalize its participation in the operation of the Leopard 2 battle tanks to be sent to Ukraine.

Securing a tank coalition to support Ukraine’s defense was one of the important topics at the Munich Security Conference, which ended on Sunday.

Both Germany and Poland have assembled battle tanks to be sent to Ukraine. According to Savola, the situation progressed in Munich.

“Yes, wagons are being found there,” Savola said in an interview with HS on Sunday in Munich.

“I think a battalion from both,” he said. The battalion includes thirty tanks.

Germany has assembled a battalion of Leopard 2 A6 and Poland A4 type tanks in Ukraine.

United support for Ukraine is promised in festive speeches, but the tank project showed that there are cracks.

The delivery of Leopards to Ukraine became an open competition between Germany and Poland. Relations between the countries are very cool. The conservative Law and Justice party that leads Poland is at odds with both Germany and the EU on many issues.

“First of all, you should look at the fact that tanks go there at all. It’s unfortunate that there has been a confrontation,” Savola said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was photographed aboard the Leopard tank planned to be sent to Ukraine in Augustdorf at the beginning of February.

It was said that the Polish battalion was assembled earlier. Instead, the German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius said last week that Ukraine will not receive as many main battle tanks from the West as first promised, i.e. two battalions, because the German battalion does not seem to be full.

In Germany, it was interpreted that some of the countries that initially promised their support were withdrawing from the project.

Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak announced a week ago that Finland is part of Poland’s Leopard group. Savola does not want to confirm this yet, but is satisfied with the overall situation.

“In principle, you can be involved in both. It will be decided very soon. We will participate with our own contribution, also in a way that satisfies Germany.”

“Germany and Poland have worked hard to find a sufficient number of wagons, and this will be started.”

On Friday Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said at the start of the Munich Security Conference that the allies’ intense scrutiny of the Leopard coalition is both his, the German foreign minister’s Annalena Baerbockin that also on the agenda of Defense Minister Pistorius in the bilateral meetings of the conference.

The parts had changed in a peculiar way. Germany’s own decision to release Leopard tanks to Ukraine arms aid came at the end of January, slower than hoped outside of Germany, and Germany was long panned.

According to HS’s information, the leadership of Germany’s main governing party, the Social Democrats, initially interpreted that Finland was watering down its participation from what it had previously been believed to be.

According to Savola, there are no more misunderstandings between the two countries.

According to him, at last Tuesday’s meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, Finland’s contribution to Germany became clear. President Sauli Niinistö assured on Friday that Finland’s contribution is not a “side plot”.

Savola emphasizes that there is much more to agree on in the Leopard operation than the number of wagons.

“You have to remember that it doesn’t help to send those wagons there if you don’t know how to use them. Teaching the western way of fighting, trained troops, spare parts supply, logistics, fuel supply. All of these must be ready before it is worth taking them there.”

After the talks over the weekend, Savola said he believes Germany is now satisfied with the situation. In Munich, he met his German colleague Pistorius, with whom communication has been close in recent weeks.

Niinistö talked with Chancellor Scholz on Saturday about Leopards, among other things. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said that the issue was also raised during Foreign Minister Baerbock’s visit to Finland a week ago on Monday.

In addition to Niinistö, Savola and Haavisto, the prime minister participated in the Munich security conference Sanna Marin and European Minister Titti Tuppurainen.

“Finns were a very popular group to meet. We were all ministers going for a while, and sometimes we updated the situation with the president.”

Like Sweden, Finland was awarded at the security conference for its NATO efforts. At Saturday night’s award ceremony, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder took a selfie with Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Finland is now considering a change in how it reports Ukraine’s arms exports to the public.

According to Savola, Finland’s more “conservative” information line about Ukraine’s support packages has added to the confusion. The Leopards will soon be made public in more detail than the support packages so far.

Finland’s justification for the scarce information has been that it is not a NATO member and has a significantly long border with Russia.

According to Savola, Finland is also preparing its 13th support package for Ukraine.

“The next package will also be significant. Anti-aircraft, ammunition, heavy weaponry in general is what they need.”

Although battle tanks have dominated the discussion, an even greater need in Ukraine now is for anti-aircraft systems, says Savola.

Arms production acceleration and cooperation in it were important topics of discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

With the Russian war of aggression still raging, politicians have no reason to be satisfied, but in Munich the arms dealers had reason to smile, wrote Politico magazine. Savola also finished with Israel of the new anti-aircraft system acquisition decision to Finland.

“There have been good meetings, for example with the Israeli Defense Minister. In practice, it was a slap in the face that Finland will get performance from Israel.”