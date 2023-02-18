Sunday, February 19, 2023
Munich | Blinken of the United States and Wang of China met in Munich

February 18, 2023
in World Europe
Munich | Blinken of the United States and Wang of China met in Munich

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President’s Foreign Policy Adviser Wang Yi have met in Germany at the Munich Security Conference.

Saturday night the meeting was the first between the countries’ high-level representatives since the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

A spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price’s by Antony Blinken had made it clear that the United States would not accept any violation of its sovereignty.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua Wang Yi had informed Blinken that the ball had been damaged between the lands due to shooting down the ball.

Anthony Blinken wrote on Twitter that the US has also warned China about providing material aid to Russia.

