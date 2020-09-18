The 1.5 million city of Munich was the first major German city to exceed 50 for the 7-day incidence and is now officially a corona hotspot. So it goes on now.

Munich* is the first city with over a million inhabitants to tear the 50 cases mark at 7-day incidence *. Per 100,000 inhabitants, over 50 people are infected with the on average every week Coronavirus *.

Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter * has now mentioned the first consequences and indicated the next steps.

Meanwhile, Munich’s hosts are starting the “almost fully booked”Wiesn pub“*.

Munich – “The situation is serious,” says Munich second mayor Katrin Habenschaden (Greens). “We all have to be more vigilant now,” says Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD). Apart from that, no new measures are planned apart from the mask requirement in class from the 5th grade. For now. (You can find an overview of existing measures and prohibitions as well as impending restrictions in the article below.)

The incidence value in Munich is now 50.7. What measures will follow on Monday in #Corona– Discuss the crisis team. There is no need to panic, but the situation is serious. Therefore: mask, distance, hygiene. Important: the schools and daycare centers remain open. pic.twitter.com/6okoPFwcEv – Katrin Habenschaden (@KHabenschaden) September 18, 2020

Corona: Munich tears 50 threshold at 7-day incidence – what does that mean?

For classification: What happend today? Today (Friday, September 18), Munich is the first metropolis in Germany to hit the 50-case mark 7-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitantsr broken. The value is important. Because it makes the new corona infections in all German districts and urban districts so easy to compare and because it not only includes the daily values, but a whole week. And among Germany’s megacities, Munich is the sad leader. For comparison: In Berlin the value is currently around 18 in Hamburg at 17 and in Cologne at 21.

At the same time the value is now for Munich not to be assessed differently than, for example, for Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In other words: It makes no difference whether the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Kulmbach or the metropolis of Munich breaks the 50, because the value says the same everywhere.

Corona hotspot Munich: 50 cases threshold actually calls for specific restrictions – actually

And yet it was set as an important milestone by the federal and state governments in May. Literally:

“From a certain relevance, regional dynamics with high numbers of new infections and a rapid increase in the infection rate must be achieved immediately on site with Restrictions responded. Therefore, the federal states will ensure that in counties or urban districts with cumulative more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last 7 days immediately a consistent restriction concept is implemented with the involvement of the responsible state authorities. “

And that actually reads quite clearly. One could think so. Nevertheless, one wants to wait in the town hall to see how the numbers develop over the weekend. There is backing from the Bavarian Ministry of Health. Exceeding “does not trigger an automatic mechanism to immediately issue general contact or exit restrictions,” said a spokesman for SZ. You can see how different the reading of such a decision is.

WirtshausWiesn in the Corona hotspot Munich: Reiter threatens hosts

So it stays with the existing alcohol bans at neuralgic party points in Munich and at the same time tomorrow (Saturday, September 19th) the prelude to the “WirtshausWiesn *“celebrated. And equestrian restricts himself to admonishing the hosts very, very clearly:

“Make sure that music always remains background music and that your guests also adhere to the rules for infection protection. Not only at the beginning, but also after the second measure of Oktoberfest beer. “

“In view of today’s 7-day incidence of over 50, the strict requirements for infection protection apply more than ever. The district administration department and the police will monitor intensively, especially during the Wirtshaus-Wiesn, and punish any violations consistently. “

Schools also remain open, only with the retention of the mask requirement in class from the 5th grade. The same goes for crèches, day-care centers and other care facilities.

On the weekend of September 18th (9pm) to September 20th (6am) In Munich there is a temporary ban on alcohol in the following public places:

Corona hotspot Munich: These measures are already in place

Baldeplatz

Gärtnerplatz

Gerner bridge

Isar floodplain between Reichenbachbrücke and Wittelsbacherbrücke

Wedekindplatz

Theresienwiese on Saturday (September 19) from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

Corona hotspot Munich: These measures could follow if the number of infections continues to rise

If the value 50 still stands on Monday, or even continues to rise, Dieter Reiter has already started the following measures today:

Reduction of the number of people for private celebrations from 100 to 50 people indoors

and from 200 to 100 people outdoors

Extension of the blocking period

Next Munich (50.70) currently also record the city in Bavaria Wuerzburg (70.38), the town Kaufbeuren (61.51), the county Garmisch-Partenkirchen (58.78) and the District of Kulmbach (50.11) critically high infection rates. In the hotspot Würzburg, the rules for gastronomy were adapted to the revised Bavarian Infection Protection Ordinance on Friday. Specifically, this means that the restaurants in downtown Würzburg are only allowed to serve alcohol until 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. It is still possible to dispense food and drinks without alcohol afterwards.

* tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Dgitial editorial network. The tz.de Munich section keeps you up-to-date on everything that moves the state capital of Bavaria.