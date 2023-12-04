WDue to a forecast of freezing rain, there will be no take-offs and landings at Munich Airport on Tuesday from the start of operations until 12:00 p.m. A spokesman for the airport announced this on Monday evening. There is a ban on night flights at Munich Airport between midnight and 5 a.m.

After the onset of winter at the weekend, hundreds of passengers are still stranded at Munich Airport, some for several nights. On the X platform, passengers complained on Monday that promised connecting flights had been canceled several times. When asked in the evening, Munich Airport and Lufthansa confirmed that passengers had stayed overnight in the terminals, “including some several times,” as an airport spokesman replied. Lufthansa spoke of several hundred passengers who had stayed overnight at Germany’s second largest airport.

Munich is the second largest German airport and an important hub for international air traffic. Apparently it was mainly international passengers who were stranded, not locals. Some X users had publicly complained about Lufthansa and said they had been stuck in Munich for the third day in a row, sometimes without luggage.

Flight operations at Munich Airport were also severely restricted on Monday. “Lufthansa will provide meals and hotel rooms free of charge to passengers whose onward flight is canceled due to the weather situation in Munich,” the statement said. If the contingent of several hundred rooms is fully booked, passengers would have the opportunity to book a hotel room themselves and the costs would be reimbursed.







“Nevertheless, several hundred passengers are staying overnight in the terminal,” said the statement from the Lufthansa spokeswoman. “Either because they don’t have a visa to enter the country, or because the guests are refusing the offer to book a hotel room.”

